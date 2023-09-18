Comedy, Music and Food at SOAR Fundraiser

× Expand Society for Orphaned Armenian Relief logo

Ukraine dominates the news, but it’s not the only nation victimized by aggressive neighbors. In another corner of the former Soviet Union, Azerbaijan is trying to seize an Armenian-populated province called Artsakh (Nagorno Karabagh), both by combat and by starving out its inhabitants. The conflict has resulted in many deaths—and many orphans.

SOAR, a nonprofit organization supporting Armenia’s impoverished orphanages, is holding a fundraiser on Sunday, Sept. 24, 4-7 p.m., at Weissgerber’s Golden Mast Inn, W349 N5293 Lacy’s Lane, Okauchee. There will be Armenian music, dance lessons and food; a cash bar; a 50/50 raffle; and comedy by Chuck “Garbo” Hajinian.

The affable comic’s most recent book, Tall Short Stories, is a collection of 41 bits of fiction and recollection. Some of Hajinian’s stories reflect lightly on the meaning of it all, some address Armenian heritage and history, and some are funny (“If at first you don’t succeed, skydiving is not for you!”). Hajinian writes in a crisp, accessible style about moments of illumination and humor from everyday life. Tall Short Stories will be available at the Sept. 24 event with proceeds benefitting SOAR.

For tickets and more information, visit soar-wi.org.