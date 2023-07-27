Damon Dash to Host Financial Literacy Event at Hip-Hop Week MKE

Image via Hip Hop Week MKE Damon Dash

Global entrepreneur and music executive Damon Dash is set to headline an entrepreneurship and financial literacy talkback event titled "A Conversation with Dame Dash: Betting on Yourself, Building Generational Wealth" during Hip-Hop Week MKE 2023. The event, announced by Alderman Khalif J. Rainey, will take place on Friday, August 25, at the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra's Bradley Symphony Center.

The highly anticipated talkback event, which is part of the city's annual Hip-Hop Week, aims to empower attendees with insights into building wealth and financial security. Doors will open at 5 p.m., and attendees can enjoy pre-event entertainment by DJ NuStylez before the talkback session kicks off at 6 p.m. The event is free, but attendees must secure tickets in advance through the event's website.

Hosting the event will be radio personality Reggie "Smooth Az Butta" Brown from V100.7-FM. The event will be moderated by Kevin Newell, founder and CEO of Royal Capital Group, a prominent development firm.

Alderman Rainey said, "Dame Dash promotes a message of financial independence and ownership, working for your LAST name (legacy) and not your first. I'm excited to have him here in the City of Milwaukee to impart his wisdom and share his experiences with the people of Milwaukee for Hip-Hop Week MKE."

Known as an American entrepreneur, music manager, media proprietor, actor, and record executive, Damon Dash is perhaps best recognized for co-founding Roc-A-Fella alongside Hip-Hop billionaire Jay-Z and Kareem Burke.

In addition to the highly anticipated talkback event with Damon Dash, Hip-Hop Week MKE 2023 promises an incredible lineup of performances and activities. Recently, it was announced that rappers Boldy James and Stove God Cooks will be opening for the headline act, Jadakiss, during the week-long celebration, which will run from August 21 to August 27.

Alderman Rainey expressed gratitude for having the prestigious Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra as a partner venue for this year's Hip-Hop Week. He said, "The Bradley Symphony Center is a spectacular and ornate gem of a space, and we are extremely excited to be able to showcase it during the Dame Dash talkback. A huge shout-out to the MSO for allowing us to use the space during Hip-Hop Week."

You can find out more about Hip Hop Week, visit the event website.