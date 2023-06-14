Deer District Concert Series Announces 2023 Schedule

× Expand Image via Deer District Deer District Concert Series

On Wednesday, Deer District's Business Improvement District 53 (BID 53) announced the lineup for their 2023 summer concert series. Held at The Beer Garden, nestled within the vibrant Deer District, the concerts will be free of charge and open to the public, promising a delightful summer evening. Concerts will be every Friday from 6 to 9 p.m., unless otherwise specified.

Partnering with ACA Entertainment, a renowned production company dedicated to promoting Milwaukee's finest talents, the series aims to amplify the city's music scene. The weekly performances will be held on the plaza outside Fiserv Forum, creating an inviting ambiance for concert-goers throughout the summer months.

Mark your calendars, gather your friends and family, and head to Deer District's The Beer Garden for an unforgettable summer experience. More details can be found at the Deer District website, and you can view the 2023 concert series lineup below:

2023 Deer District Concert Series Lineup

June 16 - Zach Pietrini

June 23 - Jake Williams

June 30 - Katy Ambrose

July 7 - Peter Thomas

July 14 – Newski with opening act Chris Haise Band

July 21 - Ben Harold

August 4 - Tinker

August 18 - DJ

August 25 - Cigarette Break with opening act Tobias Cainion

September 1 - Marr'Lo Solo

September 8 - Brady Lee Band with opening act Catelyn Picco (4-7 p.m.)

September 15 - Joe Wray

September 22 - Andrew David Weber

September 29 - Jackie Brown