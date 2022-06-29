Deer District Market Returns for 2022

× Expand Image via Milwaukee Bucks / Fiserv Forum Deer District Market 2022

Located just outside of Fiserv Forum, the plaza at Deer District has served many different purposes in the few years since its construction. One of those initiatives began last year, with the inaugural Deer District Market, highlighting small businesses of diverse backgrounds with the goal of providing healthy options in the heart of Downtown. On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Bucks and Deer District Market announced the return of the weekly offering, running weekly on Thursday nights from July 7 through August 25.

As of right now, 21 vendors have been announced for the market events, which will run from 4-7 p.m. weekly. That includes a variety of businesses, ranging from food trucks like Junior Smoked BBQ and Triciclo Peru, to retail and creative offerings as well. A limited number of vendor spaces are available as well, with a signup form available for interested parties.

Deer District Market is presented by the Milwaukee Bucks in a partnership with the Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin, with the aim to support local communities and small businesses. At the helm of the market is Arthur Ircink, creator of PBS show Wisconsin Foodie. Ircink also founded the Shorewood Farmers market.

"We are super excited to build off the success of last year's market and continue to bring amazing local food, produced by diverse vendors, to Deer District,” Ircink said via statement. “There is nothing better than showcasing Milwaukee's up-and-coming culinary talent right in the heart of downtown.”

A full list of vendors for the 2022 Deer District Market, as well as event information can be found on the Deer District website. Market attendees are also advised to follow @DeerDistrict on social media for market updates, including event closings in cases of inclement weather.