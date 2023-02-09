Downtown BID Announces Winter Events Programming

× Expand Image via Facebook / Milwaukee Downtown Slice of Ice

The throes of winter won’t keep Milwaukeeans cooped up indoors. At least not if Milwaukee Downtown has anything to do with it.

On Thursday, BID #21 announced its growing winter events schedule at Red Arrow Park's "Slice of Ice" rink. In collaboration with its downtown partners, the organization will host a variety of winter events that are sure to delight families and fans of all ages.

First up, is the return of "Downtown Ice CAPE-ade," a superhero-themed skating event taking place on Saturday, February 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The family-friendly event will feature popular costumed superheroes, as well as everyday heroes from the Milwaukee Fire Department, Milwaukee Police Department, and DASH Speedskating from the Pettit National Ice Center. Families can join in the fun by dressing up as their favorite hero or grabbing one of the limited number of capes for giveaway. Guests will also enjoy free ice skate rentals courtesy of WaterStone Bank, a bookmark-making station by Glow Bug Books, and a meet-and-greet with current USOA Miss Wisconsin Zoe Rucinsky.

The following week, fans of Disney's “Frozen” can skate alongside professional figure skaters during "Broadway Skates" at Red Arrow Park's "Slice of Ice" rink on Saturday, February 18. The event, which takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., is in partnership with the Marcus Performing Arts Center and the newly formed Milwaukee Theater District. Professional figure skaters from Ice Theatre MKE and Wisconsin Figure Skating Club will perform, and attendees can enjoy a larger-than-life "show globe" photo-op, ice sculptures featuring characters from “Frozen” as well as giveaways available on a first-come, first-served basis. The Marcus Performing Arts Center will host Disney's Frozen: the Broadway Musical from April 6 to 16.

Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21, said, “Our efforts in embracing winter and activating our public spaces have been tremendously successful. We’ve seen an amazing turnout thus far, but we know it’s only the tip of the iceberg! There’s still plenty more in store for our remaining weeks of winter.”

Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 has a comprehensive list of winter events on its website, including family-friendly activities like "Lightfield" by HYBYCOZO at Cathedral Square Park and Taste & Toast, which returns from February 27 to March 3.

For a full schedule of events, visit the Milwaukee Downtown BID #21 website.