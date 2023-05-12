Downtown Dining Week Reveals Menus

× Expand Image via Milwaukee Downtown Downtown Dining Week 2023

Get ready to tantalize your taste buds as Downtown Dining Week makes its highly-anticipated comeback from June 1 to June 8. The menus for this gastronomic extravaganza are now up for preview on the official Downtown Dining Week website. Organized by Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21, the annual event is in its 18th edition and promises an unforgettable dining experience with a chance to sample some of Milwaukee’s finest restaurants.

With 31 restaurants located in the heart of downtown Milwaukee participating, foodies will have the opportunity to savor delectable meals at unbeatable prices. Lunch menus will be available at $15 or $25, while dinner menus will range from $35 to $55. Some of the city's top culinary establishments, including ARIA, Benihana, Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria, The Brewery, and Brunch MKE, will be part of this year's lineup. Everything from a Wisconsin Fish Fry at The Brewery to tempura ice cream at Ninja MKE Steakhouse is available to try.

"BID #21 is excited to present Downtown Dining Week, which invites guests to explore the diverse culinary landscape of Downtown Milwaukee," said Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21. "With a wide range of cuisines, from succulent steaks and seafood to mouthwatering sushi and authentic Italian fare, there's something to satisfy every palate."

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

To sweeten the deal, Downtown Dining Week is offering a bonus incentive for diners. Four lucky participants will have the chance to win $350 in dining gift certificates. All they need to do is complete a survey about their dining experience during Downtown Dining Week. Further details will be provided soon. In addition, patrons of Downtown Dining Week will have access to discounted parking at select lots operated by Interstate Parking. By using a special coupon code, diners can take advantage of this convenient parking option while enjoying their culinary adventures.

Downtown Dining Week is an excellent opportunity for food lovers to discover new flavors, indulge in sumptuous dishes, and support the vibrant dining scene that makes downtown Milwaukee thrive. Make sure to mark your calendars and prepare your taste buds for an unforgettable week of culinary delights.

For more information, visit the Downtown Dining Week website.