El Rey Celebrates 45 Years

× Expand El Rey

El Rey, the popular Hispanic Supermarket chain, is set to celebrate its 45th anniversary on May 13. The family-owned business has grown from humble beginnings to become a beloved staple in the community, with four locations on the South Side serving high-quality, worldly groceries of Latin America.

To mark the occasion, El Rey has organized a day-long celebration for its customers. Live radio remotes will start at 10 a.m., followed by live mariachi music from 12-3 p.m. A cake-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m., and children aged 10 and under can look forward to a traditional piñata break at 3 p.m. Throughout the day, there will also be prize giveaways from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at each location.

Reflecting on the milestone, Ernesto Villareal, co-founder of El Rey, expressed gratitude for the support of the community that has made the supermarket chain a success. "I could never have imagined this. It took a lot of determination and work. It is thanks to the clients that have supported us since the beginning and that continue with us that we are here today," he said.

El Rey has long been committed to bringing together the Hispanic community and neighboring communities in Milwaukee. El Rey supplies almost all restaurants in Wisconsin that prepare Mexican cuisine, and its products have been distributed throughout the world by clients that look to share the store’s products with their families abroad.