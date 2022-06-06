Frank Lloyd Wright’s Cottage Plans an Open House

× Expand Photo: sethpeterson.org Frank Lloyd Wright - Seth Peterson cottage Frank Lloyd Wright's Seth Peterson cottage

By 1958 legendary architect Frank Lloyd Wright was well past the need to exercise his artistic prowess. From Tokyo’s Imperial Hotel to New York City’s Guggenheim Museum to Pennsylvania’s Fallingwater, Wright was the reigning giant in his industry. But, even nearing age 90, he was somehow convinced by a young would-be apprentice named Seth Peterson to design a home for he and his new bride. The Seth Peterson Cottage overlooking Mirror Lake just south of Wisconsin Dells became one of the famed architect’s final commissions.

The cottage is notable for several reasons. In addition to being situated at the end of Wright’s illustrious career, its 880-square-foot floor plan makes it one of his smallest structures. Neither the architect nor its owner saw the project completed. Wright died in April 1959 and Peterson committed suicide a year later. Most important to Wright afficionados, however, is that the cottage is the only Wright structure that can be rented for an overnight stay. The price is $325 per night with a two-night minimum during the upcoming tourist months from June to October. The cottage is booked out through 2024.

On Sunday, June 12, Wright fans may take a free look inside the structure as the Seth Peterson Cottage Conservancy, which originally raised $350,000 to rescue the structure from neglect and nature’s ravages, opens the doors from 1 to 4 p.m. for a free open house, with a special anniversary ceremony to be held at 2:30 p.m. (Normal tours of the cottage are held the second Sunday of every month from 1 to 3:30 p.m. The fee is $5 for visitors over 12 years old.)

From its promontory in Mirror Lake State Park, the Seth Peterson Cottage is outfitted with modern amenities, but lacks a television, wi-fi and even reliable cellphone service. It embodies a full return to personal solitude surrounded by nature. And that’s just the way many of us like it.

The Seth Peterson Cottage overlooking Mirror Lake is located at E9982, Fern Dell Rd., Lake Delton. The open house runs free of charge on Sunday, June 12, from 1 to 4 p.m. For more information: sethpeterson.org.