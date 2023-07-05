Garfield’s 502 to Host Annual R&B Festival

× Expand Photo via Garfield's 502 Garfield's 502 Festival

Garfield's 502 R&B Festival, an event proudly presented by the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce, aims to foster peace and unity while showcasing the remarkable talents of local businesses and musical artists. Hosted by Garfield's 502, this vibrant festival will bring together more than 20 live bands and over 100 vendors offering food, novelties, and enlightening educational resources. The festival will be held on Saturday, July 15 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., spanning the blocks of Garfield Ave. from 4th to 7th Street.

With a focus on family-friendly entertainment, the festival will provide an exceptional platform for local musical artists spanning from gospel and R&B to jazz and blues. Garfield Days was founded in 1997 as a way for local businessmen Evertte “Bobbie” Moore, Tom Jacobson and LaMarr Franklin to show appreciation for the support of Garfield’s 502.

The festival's main stage, dedicated to the soulful sounds of R&B, will feature an impressive lineup of national recording artists, including the renowned K'Jon, alongside Milwaukee's very own Rodney Poe and Chris Crain. For the younger attendees, a dedicated kids' tent area will ensure an exciting day filled with games, delightful face painting, and more. The festival hopes to provide an array of food options, an extraordinary music experience, and ample shopping opportunities for the whole family.

For more information, visit the Garfield’s 502 website.