Global Playback Theatre Promotes Kindness and Understanding

× Expand Image via Playback Theatre Playback Theatre

Half a century ago, Playback Theatre emerged with the aim of using drama to foster a better world. In 2005, Raphael Engel, the founder of Playback Theatre, took a things further by developing Global Playback Theatre. The annual initiative, which has since become an ongoing effort, kicks off with events focused on opportunities for kindness.

An upcoming event at Marquette's Center for Peacemaking, facilitated by actor/activist Paul McComas, serves as a testament to the unique connections forged through the arts. McComas, a native of Milwaukee, first encountered Engel in an unconventional way. As a young boy, he was captivated by Engel's portrayal of Dracula in the 1971 cult-classic film "Dracula vs. Frankenstein" under the memorable screen name Zandor Vorkov.

Last year, McComas reached out to Engel for a voice-over role as Dracula masquerader in an animated film. Post-recording, the two engaged in a meaningful dialogue as fellow artists and activists. "I'm fascinated by Global Playback, which operates at the juncture of arts-and-entertainment and helping-and-healing," says McComas.

Engel, still known for his role as Dracula, occasionally takes the stage to advocate for kindness and giving, even appearing in public-service announcements promoting blood donation.

The Marquette event, scheduled for the United Nations-designated International Day of Peace on September 21, is not a typical Playback show. Instead, it will serve as a presentation to demonstrate how Global Playback creatively ensures that people feel heard, offering them kindness and understanding. The event will feature improvised short-form theatrical sketches based on audience members' stories, performed by a diverse quartet consisting of Engel, McComas, and noted Chicago Playback members Christina Melgar and Allison Sokolowski.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

The theme of the initial Global Playback event was "Stories of Kindness and Missed Opportunities for Kindness." Engel asserts that the desire for kindness is universal, and the "missed opportunities" component invites stories that facilitate the seizing of future opportunities. For the kickoff, 80 groups on six continents and in over 30 countries simultaneously performed similar events.

As Global Playback events continue to spread, Engel believes that new audiences will form, fresh voices will be heard, and a powerful sense of connection will develop between audiences and Playback practitioners. "Life is challenging," Engel said, "Human kindness is needed. And when it comes to kindness, we can all contribute."

Marquette University Center for Peacemaking Director Patrick Kennelly notes, "Every year on September 21, the International Day of Peace is observed at Marquette and around the world." This year's program invites the Milwaukee community to gather, share their stories, and envision how kindness and nonviolence can be put into action in a world that needs peace more than ever.

Learn more about Global Playback Theatre at their website.