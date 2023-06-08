Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival Announces Full Schedule

× Expand Image via Harley-Davidson Harley-Davidson Homecoming

The full schedule for the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival, has been announced on Thursday. This inaugural event will take place from July 13-16 at various venues across the city, with music headlined by Foo Fighters and Green Day at Veterans Park. The festival marks the celebration of the 120th Anniversary of the iconic Harley-Davidson brand.

Abby Jeanne, KennyHoopla, Phantogram, and The Cult are scheduled to perform on July 14, replacing Social Distortion due to the unfortunate postponement of their summer tour due to a cancer diagnosis to frontman Mike Ness. On July 15, the stage will feature performances by Ghost Hounds, White Reaper, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, and Cody Jinks. The festival will also introduce Matty Matheson's Burger Build Off, where the chef, actor, author, and restaurateur will host an epic head-to-head cook-off, crafting the ultimate, show-stopping burger.

Spectators will be treated to a motocross show by Nitro Circus, the awe-inspiring stunts of the Ives Brothers Wall of Death & Ball of Steel, an Airstream experience showcasing the latest H-D Collections apparel, as well as a wide array of food and beverage vendors. Families can also look forward to an abundance of family-friendly entertainment and special merchandise.

While the main action unfolds at Veterans Park, the Homecoming Festival extends its reach to various other venues across Milwaukee. The Harley-Davidson Museum will be a focal point, with food and beverage vendors, a H.O.G. Member Check-In, an exhibit featuring the 2023 Harley-Davidson motorcycle lineup. Attendees will also have the opportunity to test ride the LiveWire, Stacyc, and Serial 1 electric vehicles. The museum will also feature a Division BMX demo, the opportunity to explore custom and vintage motorcycle displays, and enjoy free evening musical performances.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

For licensed riders, Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations in Menomonee Falls will offer motorcycle demonstrations, factory tours, and police skills riding demonstrations. Six local Harley-Davidson dealerships in the Milwaukee area have curated special events to augment the festival experience.

To learn more about the 2023 Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival, visit the Harley-Davidson website.