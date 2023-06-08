Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival Announces Full Schedule

Image via Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson Homecoming
The full schedule for the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival, has been announced on Thursday. This inaugural event will take place from July 13-16 at various venues across the city, with music headlined by Foo Fighters and Green Day at Veterans Park. The festival marks the celebration of the 120th Anniversary of the iconic Harley-Davidson brand.
Abby Jeanne, KennyHoopla, Phantogram, and The Cult are scheduled to perform on July 14, replacing Social Distortion due to the unfortunate postponement of their summer tour due to a cancer diagnosis to frontman Mike Ness. On July 15, the stage will feature performances by Ghost Hounds, White Reaper, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, and Cody Jinks. The festival will also introduce Matty Matheson's Burger Build Off, where the chef, actor, author, and restaurateur will host an epic head-to-head cook-off, crafting the ultimate, show-stopping burger.
Spectators will be treated to a motocross show by Nitro Circus, the awe-inspiring stunts of the Ives Brothers Wall of Death & Ball of Steel, an Airstream experience showcasing the latest H-D Collections apparel, as well as a wide array of food and beverage vendors. Families can also look forward to an abundance of family-friendly entertainment and special merchandise.
While the main action unfolds at Veterans Park, the Homecoming Festival extends its reach to various other venues across Milwaukee. The Harley-Davidson Museum will be a focal point, with food and beverage vendors, a H.O.G. Member Check-In, an exhibit featuring the 2023 Harley-Davidson motorcycle lineup. Attendees will also have the opportunity to test ride the LiveWire, Stacyc, and Serial 1 electric vehicles. The museum will also feature a Division BMX demo, the opportunity to explore custom and vintage motorcycle displays, and enjoy free evening musical performances.
For licensed riders, Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations in Menomonee Falls will offer motorcycle demonstrations, factory tours, and police skills riding demonstrations. Six local Harley-Davidson dealerships in the Milwaukee area have curated special events to augment the festival experience.
To learn more about the 2023 Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival, visit the Harley-Davidson website.