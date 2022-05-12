× Expand Photo via John Michael Kohler Arts Center

For the recently opened group exhibition at John Michael Kohler Arts Center, In the Adjacent Possible, five artists built installations in response to sociologist Ruha Benjamin’s suggestion to “imagine and craft the worlds you cannot live without, just as you dismantle the ones you cannot live within.”

The artists, Jessica Campbell, Nyugen E. Smith, Haleigh Nickerson, Suchitra Mattai, Yasmine K. Kasem, each provide a vantage point for viewing the many potentialities that lie just beyond what we know. They conjure worlds that are not quite here, yet are within our grasp. They place us in the adjacent possible, a space where we can dream alternative ways of being in the world.

View more about the exhibition here.