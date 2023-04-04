Indeed Brewing Celebrates Milwaukee Day with Limited Flight

× Expand Image via Indeed Brewing Company Indeed Brewing Milwaukee Day

Indeed Brewing Company is celebrating the love for their city on April 14, also known as Milwaukee Day. The Walker's Point brewery has planned a special event, featuring small batch infusion kegs of their signature made-in-Milwaukee brews.

The limited release 414 Day Flight includes four unique beer-infusions, all featuring Indeed's delicious Hello, Milwaukee American Lager. The special infusions include the Brass Monkey Beermosa, a blend of Hello, Milwaukee beer with orange juice and zest. The Wake Up, Milwaukee infusion includes whole coffee beans to give the beer a rich, flavorful kick. For those who like a little spice, the Milwaukee Hot Pepper infusion combines Hello, Milwaukee with dried chile de árbol and cinnamon. Finally, the Hello Hibiscus Lime infusion mixes red berries tea, lime juice, and zest for a fruity, refreshing taste.

Indeed has also stocked some brand new Hello, Milwaukee swag in their merch store, for those who want to show off their Milwaukee pride while sipping on some of their craft options.

With Milwaukee Day becoming a beloved holiday in the city, Indeed is just one of many to toast the city with its Milwaukee Day traditions. Indeed Brewing Company has become a staple in the Milwaukee beer scene, and their commitment to the city is evident in their dedication to crafting quality brews right in the heart of the community.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

For more information, visit the Indeed Brewing website.