Is Milwaukee Ready for an Official Hometown Song?

“Jerry Grillo is Hopeful his Tune will Become Milwaukee’s Signature Song” read the press release sent earlier this month. The release added that he “is working tirelessly to make his song Milwaukee’s anthem, like the Big Apple’s ‘New York, New York.’”

Grillo’s song, “My Hometown Milwaukee,” surfaced in 2019 on YouTube and Amazon. He had been one of the city’s interpretors of the Great American Songbook since releasing his first album, This Funny World, in 1992, but only recently turned from interpreting to songwriting. “My Hometown Milwaukee” was among the first for which he wrote the melody as well as the words.

“My Hometown Milwaukee” is a loving, jazzy tribute to the city, extolling “a museum with wings and so many things.” Namechecked are Summerfest, the Bucks, the Brewers and the Hop as well as the ease of traveling from one end of town to the other.

“It was an exciting time for the city—we’d become a destination and the [Democratic National] Convention was coming,” says Grillo, recalling his inspiration. “We’re not New York but we’re certainly a great city.”

The YouTube version was recorded at the Jazz Estate before an audience that included Mayor Tom Barrett. According to Grillo, Visit Milwaukee, the Bucks and the DNC were interested in using his song. It was featured on Today’s TMJ 4 and Channel 12. And then COVID happened, and the world stopped. Grillo is hoping to regain the song’s momentum. “Milwaukee’s official song?” he says, shrugging. “I’d just like it to be more well known.”

Grillo will return to the Jazz Estate on May 13 backed by keyboardist Scott Currier, guitarist Steve Peplin and drummer Randy Maio.