It’s Not Too Late to Find Homemade Holiday Cookies

It’s almost mid-December, and if time got away, or if you just don’t feel like making a few batches of holiday cookies, several area churches and fairs will sell home-baked cookies to satisfy any sweet tooth or fool your friends into thinking you were in the kitchen all day (but remember, Santa’s watching!).

Saturday, December 9

All Saints Lutheran Church (9131 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek) will hold a Christmas Bazaar and Cookie Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Enjoy a Cookie Walk from 9 a.m. to noon at Community United Methodist Church, 14700 Watertown Plank Road, Elm Grove. Attendees can choose from a selection of cookies for $8 per pound.

Faith Community Church (7700 Faith Drive, Franklin) will offer a large variety of homemade cookies sold by the pound on their Cookie Walk, 9 a.m. to noon.

Franklin Library Foundation’s Cookie Walk takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 9151 W. Loomis Road, Franklin. The event will feature cookies and baked goods.

Jackson Park Lutheran Church’s Cookie Sale and Live Nativity takes place from 2 to 4 p.m., 4535 W. Oklahoma Ave.

Enjoy Latvian pepper cookies and other holiday specialties at Latvian Lutheran Church’s Christmas Cookie and Gift Sale, 1 to 4 p.m., 4853 N. 75th St., Wauwatosa.

Mother of Perpetual Help Parish will host a Christmas Cookie Sale at two locations, featuring homemade, pre-boxed cookies for $13 per box. Stop by after the 4 p.m. mass on Dec. 9 at 1212 S. 117th St., and after mass Dec. 10 at 2322 S. 106th St., West Allis

The Senior Citizens Activities, Inc.’s (2378 W. Washington St., West Bend) Holiday Cookie Walk & Craft Fair features cookies for $10 per pound, along with other baked goods, from 9 a.m. to noon.

St. Mary & St. Antonious Coptic Orthodox Church of Milwaukee’s (1521 W. Drexel Ave., Oak Creek) Annual Cookie Sale, Dec. 9-10 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., also features Egyptian food and desserts such as baklava, stuffed grape leaves, Egyptian coffee and unique gifts.

The Cookie Walk at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School (7821 W. Lincoln Ave., West Allis) features cookies for $10 per pound.

St. Paul’s United Church of Christ’s Cookie Walk is from 2 to 4 p.m. Visitors can choose from assorted homemade cookies for $10 per pound. N89 W16856 Appleton Ave., Menomonee Falls.

The Christmas Holiday Sweet Shoppe, featuring homemade cookies for purchase, takes place at St. Stephen Congregation (1441 W. Oakwood Road, Oak Creek) at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 9, and 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 10.

Saturday, December 16

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 449 (3245 N. 124th St., Brookfield) will host a Cookie Walk from noon to 3 p.m. Homemade cookies and candies will be available for $5 per plate, with proceeds benefitting veterans.

Sunday, December 17

Small-batch bakers such as Matilda Bake House and Allie’s Craveable Cookies will join arts and crafts vendors at Milwaukee Makers Market’s Holiday Pop-Up at Discovery World Pavilion (500 N. Harbor Dr.) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Archdiocese of Milwaukee will host a Christmas Bake Sale at Mother of Good Counsel Church (6924 W. Lisbon Ave.) from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.