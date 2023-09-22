Jack-O'-Lantern Jubilee Brings Fall Delights to Red Arrow Park

× Expand Image via Milwaukee Downtown Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee

Milwaukee Downtown recently announced their second annual Jack-O'-Lantern Jubilee. The family-friendly Halloween-themed extravaganza, organized by Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21, promises to deliver an array of sights, sounds, smells, and flavors that define the season. This year’s event will take place on October 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Red Arrow Park.

The Jack-O'-Lantern Jubilee offers a variety of giveaways, activities, and fun-filled experiences. The festivities kick off at 11 a.m. with a special treat for the first 500 attendees – the chance to select a complimentary pumpkin from downtown Milwaukee's exclusive pumpkin patch.

At 12:30 p.m., the park will feature a parade, led by none other than Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Extra Crispy Brass Band, encircling Red Arrow Park and spreading Halloween cheer.

Performances from Milwaukee musicians are scheduled throughout the event. Frogwater will entertain the crowd at 11 a.m., followed by Mariachi Monarcas de Milwaukee at 11:45 a.m., and the Extra Crispy Brass Band taking the stage at 12:30 p.m.

Families seeking a dash of literary magic can enjoy story time with Wanda the Wise Sandwich, a Halloween-themed character from The Pocket Lady, at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Wes Tank will bring stories to life via rapped storytelling at 12:45 p.m. as well. The event will also feature professional pumpkin carving exhibitions.

Children can dive into the excitement with free face painting, pumpkin painting sessions hosted by Artists Working in Education, bubble playtime, character meet-and-greets featuring beloved movie characters, as well as a tour of the Milwaukee Fire Department's Survive Alive House.

Cottonmouth MKE, Doughnuttery Mayfair, Pop’s MarketPlace, and Weston's Antique Apples will all be on hand to add to the fall fair. Food trucks will be on hand to provide lunch, and bookworms can explore a book sale courtesy of Friends of the Milwaukee Public Library.

"Fun for the entire family never ends in Downtown Milwaukee. Jack-O'-Lantern Jubilee has become a beloved family tradition to celebrate Halloween and the harvest season, both for Downtown's growing residential population and the greater Milwaukee community. And the best part, it's completely free!" said Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 via statement.

Attendees are encouraged to don their finest family-friendly costumes for the occasion. In case of inclement weather, a rain date has been set for Sunday, Oct. 29, also from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find out more about the event at the Milwaukee Downtown website.