Jazz in Another Park

When Humboldt Park’s beer garden The Vine opens for the season on Thursday it will also include a monthly Jazz-centric series happening the last Thursday of each month.

Jazz at The Vine will join the weekly Chill on the Hill lineup to make Humboldt Park a premier outdoor music spot. The lineup includes:

May 26 – The MilOrGaNite Trio (Dan Schneck on Hammond

(Dan Schneck on Hammond organ, Steve Peplin on guitar, and Jeremy Kuzniar on drums.)

June 30 – Father Sky (John Christensen on bass, Devin

(John Christensen on bass, Devin Drobka on drums, and Anthony Deutsch on keyboards/vocals.)

July 28--Don Linke Trialogue (Andy Blochowiak on drums,

(Andy Blochowiak on drums, Todd Richards on bass, and Don Linke on guitar.)

August 25 – The Neil Davis Quartet (Neil Davis on guitar,

(Neil Davis on guitar, George Ballesteros on Double bass, Yanni Chudnow on

Drums and Samuel Catral on guitar.)

“Our focus is to draw more people to Humboldt Park by creating events that engage the community,” said Ignacio Catral, former Humboldt Park Friends president who is organizing the series. “Jazz at The Vine gives individuals and families another no-cost opportunity to enjoy a summer evening at Humboldt Park, one of the jewels of our county park system.”