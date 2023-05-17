Jazz In The Park Announces 30th Anniversary Lineup

× Expand Photo courtesy Jazz in the Park

This summer, Jazz in the Park kicks off its 30th annual free outdoor music series on Thursday, June 1. Taking place at Cathedral Square Park, the beloved annual concert series brings diverse music styles to the heart of the city every Thursday evening until August 31, with an exciting lineup of bands starting at 5 p.m. each night. With 12 acts scheduled throughout the summer, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Eddie Sturkey, executive director of East Town Association, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We're thrilled to bring back another year of summer celebrations and, most importantly, the spirit of togetherness. Jazz in the Park exemplifies the power of the arts in uniting our diverse community to celebrate Milwaukee's rich musical heritage and talent."

The opening night of the summer concert series will feature The Group, 2023 Wisconsin Area Music Industry (WAMI) Nominees. Known for their funky jazz style, The Group has garnered recognition with several members inducted into the prestigious WAMI Hall of Fame. Joining them on stage as openers will be Kavon Cortez Jones and The Next Paperback Hero. The opening night lineup sets the tone for a fantastic season ahead.

Throughout the summer, Jazz in the Park will showcase an array of remarkable performances, including Billboard-charting Milwaukee act Altered Five Blues Band on June 15, Afro-Latino sensation CNJ Latin Jazz on July 6, and the dynamic collective Funk Club Wagon on August 10. The event is proud to collaborate with the Fresh Coast Jazz Festival, which will take place on August 3. Additionally, on August 17, the Milwaukee Jazz Institute will take the stage.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

For those seeking a truly VIP experience, the event offers exclusive packages for up to eight people. VIP guests will enjoy two bottles of wine courtesy of Door Peninsula Winery, a private picnic table "backstage," a delectable charcuterie board by Charcuter-Me, treats from Sweetly Baked, and access to a private bathroom. Tickets for the VIP experience are already onsale.

Established in 1991, Jazz in the Park draws in over 5,000 concertgoers each week and provides a wide range of food and beverage options from local vendors. Attendees can indulge in wine, beer, and cocktails available at the various onsite beverage tents, and outside alcoholic beverages are discouraged. The proceeds generated from the annual concert series go back into the community, supporting neighborhood improvement programs and civic events like the popular Cathedral Square Market and Bastille Days.

Get ready to groove to the rhythm of Milwaukee's finest jazz tunes at Jazz in the Park. For more information and the complete lineup, visit the Jazz In The Park website.

2023 Jazz in the Park Lineup

June 1: The Group, Kavon Cortez Jones, Next Paperback Hero

June 8: B.D. Greer & The Gents

June 15: Altered Five Blues Band, Tommy Odetto

June 22: Urban Empress and The Urbanites

June 29: Christopher’s Project

July 6: CNJ Latin Jazz

July 27: Bill Bonifas and Friends

August 3: Fresh Coast Jazz Fest with The Jazz Men

August 10: Funk Club Wagon

August 17: Milwaukee Jazz Institute: WE SIX

August 24: Caché MKE featuring Salsabrositas Rumba Caliente

August 31: The Kal Bergendahl Project, Come Together (The Beatles Soulfully Reimagined)