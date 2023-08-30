Jewish Museum Milwaukee Announces ‘Women Pulling at the Threads of Social Discourse’

× Expand Image via Jewish Museum Milwaukee Amy Geib - 'I Wear Her Memory'

Jewish Museum Milwaukee recently announced an upcoming contemporary art exhibit, "Women Pulling at the Threads of Social Discourse," slated to run from September 7 to December 31. This collection explores the fusion of textile and fiber art with modern women's issues, challenging established perceptions of these mediums and encouraging engagement with impactful works of social and political critique.

The inspiration behind "Women Pulling at the Threads" arises from the gendered history of textile and fiber art, traditionally categorized as "women's work." Historically, these methods were employed for crafting practical household items, often sidelining the artistic potential they harbored. This exhibit strives to overturn such assumptions by showcasing the ability of textile and fiber art to communicate potent messages about present-day social and political matters.

In conjunction with the exhibit, Jewish Museum Milwaukee will offer insightful context through educational and community initiatives. These programs will facilitate significant conversations on topics such as the current political landscape, societal concerns, civil rights history, immigration, and other subjects explored within the exhibit.

Curated in partnership with the Contemporary Art Modern Project (CAMP), the collection features selected artworks from previous editions of "Women Pulling at the Threads of Social Discourse," displayed in Florida and Connecticut, along with new Midwest works. It presents the craftsmanship of both national and local artists who are at the forefront of social dialogues, making it an essential visit for individuals intrigued by the intersection of art and activism.

Admission to the museum will be free during two community days on Monday, November 6, and Sunday, December 3. Exclusive Members-Only hours will be available on Sunday, September 10, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

You can find out more and purchase tickets to the exhibit at the Jewish Museum Milwaukee website.