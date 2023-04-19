Jewish Museum Milwaukee Explores ‘Degenerate’ Art

× Expand 'Degenerate' exhibition - Jewish Museum Milwaukee

On Thursday, April 20, Jewish Museum Milwaukee will open its doors to the public for a lecture and book signing with world-renowned author and leading expert on Nazi art looting and restitution, Jonathan Petropoulos. The lecture will focus on the Nazis’ theft of European art they deemed “Degenerate” and the controversial decision by the U.S. government not to return the looted art to German Museums.

Petropoulos, who is the John V. Croul Professor of European History at Claremont McKenna College in Southern California, has written several books on the subject of Nazi art looting and restitution, including his latest work, Göring’s Man in Paris: The Story of a Nazi Art Plunderer (2021). His lecture at the Jewish Museum Milwaukee will examine the history of Nazi art looting and the ongoing debate surrounding the U.S. government’s decision not to return the looted art to Germany.

The lecture is open to the public, and JMM member tickets are available starting at $8, while non-member tickets start at $15. Doors will open at 6 pm for attendees who want to view the “Degenerate” exhibit before the lecture for a special price of $20. Tickets may be purchased online or in-person at the Jewish Museum Milwaukee.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

The Jewish Museum Milwaukee is a cultural institution that aims to educate the public about Jewish history and culture in America. It hosts a variety of events and exhibits throughout the year, including lectures, film screenings, and special exhibitions. The museum is dedicated to preserving Jewish heritage and promoting interfaith understanding and dialogue.

The upcoming lecture by Jonathan Petropoulos is a unique opportunity for attendees to learn about the history of Nazi art looting and the ongoing debate surrounding the restitution of looted art. The Jewish Museum Milwaukee is proud to host such an esteemed scholar and hopes to provide a platform for meaningful discussion and dialogue about this important topic.

Learn more about the event at the Jewish Museum Milwaukee website.