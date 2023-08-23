"John McGivern's Main Streets" Moves to Milwaukee PBS

× Expand Courtesy of John McGivern

In a recent announcement, "John McGivern's Main Streets," in collaboration with Milwaukee PBS, has unveiled its upcoming plans to be an addition to the fall programming schedule. Starting on Thursday, October 5, Main Streets will air Milwaukee PBS 10.1, offering viewers a journey through various Midwest communities.

The show, hosted by six-time Emmy award-winning actor John McGivern, has gained substantial acclaim for its distinct approach to travel programming. Each episode presents a fresh perspective on a different community, highlighting the stories of small business owners, restaurateurs, and factory proprietors. These individuals play a crucial role in portraying the essence of each community. Alongside these personal narratives, McGivern delves into historical insights, landmarks, and local attractions that make each destination unique.

"Main Streets" is now in its second season, continuing its exploration of six Upper Midwest states: Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, and Indiana. Collaborating with John McGivern is Emmy Fink, a former host of Discover Wisconsin and a contributor to Outdoor Wisconsin.

"Milwaukee is my hometown, so I’m very happy Milwaukee PBS will be airing John McGivern’s Main Streets” said McGivern. “It just feels right that we can now take all of the PBS viewers in Wisconsin on out travels throughout the upper Midwest. Get ready to plan your next road trip, Milwaukee friends!”

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Debbie Hamlett, Vice President and General Manager of Milwaukee PBS, shared the sentiment, affirming the station's commitment to quality content. "Milwaukee PBS is proud to be airing John McGivern's Main Streets. John is a well-known and loved Milwaukeean, our viewers have been asking for this and we listened. He is a great ambassador for Wisconsin!" Hamlett stated.

"Main Streets," a production by Milwaukee-based Plum Media, finds its distribution through PBS Wisconsin, extending its reach to the Madison, Green Bay, Wausau, and La Crosse/Eau Claire television markets.

As fall approaches, viewers across Wisconsin and beyond can anticipate an enriching and engaging experience as John McGivern's Main Streets graces the Milwaukee PBS lineup once again.

For more information, visit the Milwaukee PBS website.