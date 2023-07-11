Joy Engine to Unveil BloomMKE Garden

× Expand Image via BloomMKE Cherry Street Garden

BloomMKE, one of the recipients of the Joy Engine’s Community Challenge Grant, has successfully completed their latest project, bringing art to life in an extraordinary way. The organization's mission is to foster enrichment among residents of low-income housing in Milwaukee by utilizing community gardens as platforms for engagement, education, and relationship building.

Thanks to the grant funding, BloomMKE has transformed the Cherry Street Community Garden into an artistic haven. The garden now showcases over a dozen captivating pieces of original artwork and sculptures, complemented by a striking centerpiece mural.

The artworks on display were created by talented students from the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD). In addition to the artwork, sculptural benches have been thoughtfully designed and built by students from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) School of Architecture and Urban Studies.

To enhance visitors' experience, the UWM Buildings-Landscapes-Cultures Field School students have developed a self-guided Art Walk tour, which not only highlights the artists and their work but also provides insightful background information.

The community is invited to join Joy Engine and the participating artists this Saturday, July 15, from 1-3 p.m. at the Cherry Street Community Garden to celebrate the grand unveiling of the artistic endeavor and take part in an art walk. The event promises to be a vibrant celebration of creativity and nature, a testament to the power of art that fosters joy within our community.

For those unable to attend on Saturday, the Cherry Street Community Garden will be open for self-guided tours after the unveiling. Visitors can explore the captivating art pieces while immersing themselves in the tranquility of the garden.

To learn more about BloomMKE, visit their website.