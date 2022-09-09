Just North of Milwaukee, Cedarburg is a Daytime Destination

× Expand Photo: Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce Cedarburg Grist Mill Cedarburg Grist Mill

A short drive up I-43 from Milwaukee lie the mean streets of Cedarburg, Wisconsin. Okay, they’re not that mean. In fact, if Cedarburg were any quainter, Jimmy Stewart would be running down Washington Avenue wishing a hearty, happy holiday to the ol’ Building and Loan.

Sauk and Potawatomi tribes inhabited the land nestled on the banks of what is now Cedar Creek until surrendering it to the U.S. Government in 1833 as part of the Treaty of Chicago. Europeans, mostly German, arrived shortly thereafter, eventually naming the creek and the community after the many white cedar trees dotting the area, and almost immediately building gristmills and woolen mills along the waterway, many of which supplied textiles to the Civil War effort. Just like that, a mill town was born.

Photo by Mark R. Bertieri Cedar Creek Winery Cedar Creek Winery

Two of the larger mills still stand to this day. Cedar Creek Settlement toward the north end of the historic downtown consists of five buildings constructed in the mid-1800s, currently housing an assortment of charming shops, restaurants, and the Cedar Creek Winery. A bit further south just off Washington Avenue stands the five-story Cedarburg Mill, built in 1855, home to Landmark Feed, Seed & Supply and Rebellion Brewing Company. There may not be a better place in town to pass the time of day than Rebellion-era’s creekside beer garden, watching the waters flow by with a cold beer in hand and if you’re lucky, a little live music in the ears.

That said, Cedarburg enjoys plenty of spots for an adult beverage. Bars and taverns, wineries, distilleries and breweries abound, including Chiselled Grape Winery, Sunshine Winery, the Shinery Moonshine Company and the Fermentorium Brewery and Tasting Room north of downtown.

If museums and history are more your cup of tea, Cedarburg boasts many. The Cedarburg Art Museum and Cedarburg Cultural Center each host exhibitions throughout the year, including the “Objects of Desire Annual Juried Exhibition” (Sept. 29-Jan. 8). The Cedarburg History Museum showcases “Milwaukee Baseball Championship Seasons” and “Hometown Teams” now through Oct. 2. And the hidden treasure Wisconsin Museum of Quilts & Fiber Arts’ exhibit “Counting Threads: Math & Textiles” runs through Nov. 13.

× Expand Photo: Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce Kuhefuss House Museum, Cedarburg Kuhefuss House Museum, Cedarburg

Maxwell Street Days at Firemen’s Park is a flea marketer’s paradise, with hundreds of dealers selling antiques, collectibles, crafts and rarities from World War II-era relics to classic video games to kitchenware to auto parts. It’s open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. four times a year (including Sept. 4 and Oct. 2), and the good stuff goes fast, so get there early to have your pick of the treasures that await.

But it’s the festivals that really draw in the visitors. The not-for-profit Festivals of Cedarburg hosts five major festivals throughout the year, with some of the biggest occurring shortly—indeed one might argue that there is no better time to visit Cedarburg than the fall.

× Expand Photo: Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce Cedarburg Wine & Harvest Festival Grape Stomp Cedarburg Wine & Harvest Festival Grape Stomp

First up is the autumnal counterpart to the ever-popular springtime Strawberry Festival. Cedarburg Wine & Harvest Festival (Sept. 17–18), featuring food and drink, arts and crafts booths, and live entertainment, all delivered with fall ambiance. Do not miss the Giant Pumpkin Charity Regatta—you’ll want to be able to tell your descendants that you once witnessed actual hollowed-out, 600-pound floating pumpkins crewed by human beings racing across Cedar Creek.

The fall fun continues with Oktoberfest (Oct. 1–2), featuring Cedarburg’s famous Live Glockenspiel Show, hearty German food, and a beer selection to get you in the mood for the classic oompah hits and live polka versions of Neil Diamond tunes. And when the Spooky Season rolls around, the spirits of Cedarburg really come out to play. Take a day trip to wander downtown in the crisp fall air checking out the holiday wares, grab a caramel apple at Amy’s Candy Kitchen, and scare yourself—if you dare! Take a haunted Cedarburg walking downtown/cemetery ghost tour, or book a stay at the Washington House Inn, Stagecoach Inn or other downtown B&Bs and see if any of their purported spectral residents make an appearance.