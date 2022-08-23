Kegel’s Inn Kicks Off Oktoberfest Season

× Expand Photo via Kegel's Inn Oktoberfest On The Lake

The German tradition of Oktoberfest in a city known for its cultural heritage (and beer) seems to begin earlier and earlier with each year. Kegel’s Inn are willing to usher in this year’s festivities, and they’ll do so beginning this Friday at the War Memorial Center. Oktoberfest On The Lake will not only celebrate one of the cultures that made Milwaukee famous, but will also raise funds for the free, public space to continue operations.

2022 marks the third year of Oktoberfest celebrations on the lakefront for Kegel’s Inn, utilizing the beer garden space developed in the War Memorial Center’s north parking lot, with views of Lake Michigan while you enjoy German brews, loaded brats and pretzels from the West Allis restaurant’s menu.

More than 10 local Oktoberfest beers will be on tap at the beer garden, along with Hofbrau and Hacker Pschorr offerings. Expanding into a full festival, the weekend will also include live music, more than 20 local vendors, and stein hoisting competitions. As has been the case in previous years, the event will also crown a Miss Oktoberfest, as well as hold a pageant for wiener dogs.

On Sunday, the festival will utilize Fitch Plaza at the War Memorial Center for a secondary event with the American Legion. That includes an additional stage, as well as seating for up to 1,800 guests. Tickets for that event are currently available at the Kegel’s Inn website. A free “slow roll” group bike ride for families benefitting the Chris Kegel Foundation will also begin at the War Memorial Center on Sunday, traveling down the Milwaukee lakefront. Registration for that event can be found here. A portion of proceeds from the entire weekend also benefit Veteran Services and programming at the War Memorial Center, which relies on event income to continue operations.

General admission for Oktoberfest On The Lake is free, with a $5 wristband for those 21 and up who are consuming alcohol. Admission also includes access to the War Memorial Center’s Medal of Honor exhibit. VIP packages are also available and include a liter of beer, a food item, as well as an exclusive tour of the War Memorial Center. Tickets can be purchased at the Milwaukee Oktoberfest website.