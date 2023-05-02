Kohl's and Hunger Task Force Partner to Combat Food Insecurity

× Expand Image via Hunger Task Force Hunger Task Force Volunteers

On Monday, Kohl's and Hunger Task Force did their part to combat food insecurity in Milwaukee by organizing a unique event known as "Double-Double" at the food bank's Volunteer Action Center. The event brought together more than 150 enthusiastic Kohl's volunteers, who worked together to build 500 stockboxes and sort over 20,000 pounds of food for those in need.

Hunger Task Force executive director, Sherrie Tussler, expressed her appreciation for Kohl's volunteerism and financial support over the years in feeding families in Milwaukee. "Hunger Task Force and Kohl's have a long history of large-scale volunteer events, and we're grateful for Kohl's volunteerism and financial support to feed families in our community," she said. "We are thankful to have Kohl's support and partnership over the last 14 years, and we look forward to hosting many more first-of-its-kind events with them."

Tara Geiter, Kohl's director of community relations, also expressed her gratitude to the Hunger Task Force team for hosting more than 150 Kohl's associates for their donated time and effort. "Having access to healthy food is a critical aspect of health and wellness, which is the cornerstone of Kohl's philanthropic work, and we're honored to have the opportunity to provide hands-on support to an organization that is making such an incredible impact in our community," she said.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Kohl's and Hunger Task Force's Double-Double event is part of the company’s commitment to combat food insecurity in Milwaukee and support the more than 35,000 people who visit network food pantries each month. In February, Kohl's donated $750,000 to Hunger Task Force to further the organization's mission of ensuring everyone in the Milwaukee community has access to nutritious food at no cost. Since 2009, Kohl's have committed more than $10 million to Hunger Task Force’s mission, and Kohl's associates have volunteered more than 10,000 hours of their time since 2016.

Hunger Task Force distributes nearly 10 million pounds of food to local pantries, meal programs, and senior centers free of charge annually and distributes over 106,000 Stockboxes across 26 Wisconsin counties. The Double-Double event is just a part of their efforts in the fight against food insecurity.