Lakefront 7s Rugby Festival Celebrates 40th Anniversary

× Expand Image via Lakefront 7s Lakefront 7s

The Lakefront 7s Rugby Festival, recognized as the largest summer rugby event in the United States, is set to mark its 40th consecutive year on June 24. The celebration is due to be held on Milwaukee’s lakefront fields, maintaining its longstanding tradition.

Established in the summer of 1982, the Lakefront 7s began its journey as a modest rugby tournament. Today, it stands as an annual rugby festival that sees over 120 teams, representing various age groups, from across the globe. The festival is renowned for hosting a multitude of more than 150 fast matches, and has been the venue for several qualification events for USA Rugby as well as the Championship Cup Series (USA Sevens).

Initially started by the members of the Milwaukee Barbarians Athletic Club (previously known as the Milwaukee West Side Harlequins and Milwaukee RFC), the event's organization has always been a family affair. For many years, the tournament was meticulously coordinated by the late “Papa Joe” Kloiber, founder of the West Side Harlequins and the Lakefront 7s. His family continues to play a pivotal role in the event's organization to this day, honoring his legacy.

Over the decades, the Lakefront 7s has undergone significant modernization and formalization in its operations. Additions such as flag rugby aimed at middle and elementary school students have been introduced, and numerous partnerships with local businesses have grown the event. These efforts combine to create the nation's largest summer rugby event, drawing teams and spectators from far and wide.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

As this vibrant celebration of rugby approaches its 40th anniversary, it stands not only as a testament to the enduring popularity of the sport but also to the enduring commitment of the Milwaukee rugby community.

For more information about the tournament, visit the Lakefront 7s website.