Lakefront Brewery Says What We're All Thinking With Its 'Putin is a Dick' Fundraiser Crowler

× Expand Image - Lakefront Brewery Lakefront Brewery Putin is a Dick label

Buy a quart of fine ale, stick it to Vladimir, and help raise money for Ukrainian refugees—it's a win all around with Lakefront Brewery's new "Putin is a Dick" crowler fundraiser starting this weekend at the brewery in Milwaukee's Brewer's Hill neighborhood.

Photo: Lakefront Brewery Lakefront Brewery Putin is a Dick crowler

Available only at the brewery, the "honest appraisal of the Russian leader" will appear on labels of special crowlers (32-ounce cans filled for takeout in the tap room) and is the latest Lakefront special promotion to raise money for those in need. You can get any of their beers on tap; the "Putin is a Dick" crowlers cost an extra $5, and the brewery will match that for a total of $10 per can donation to the National Bank of Ukraine’s Humanitarian Assistance to Ukrainians.

The situation in Ukraine has special meaning for Lakefront, because not only have they been exporting their beer there for the past seven years, they've done two beer collaborations with the Pravda Brewery in Lviv, a large city in western Ukraine. It was the Pravda Brewery who started the "Putin is a Dick" idea; they have brewed a popular beer with that name long before the invasion began.

Lakefront expects to raise at least $10,000 for the fund, and they're encouraging other breweries to make their own "Putin is a Dick" beers to raise even more.

The Lakefront brewery is located near downtown at 1872 N. Commerce Street. For more information visit lakefrontbrewery.com.