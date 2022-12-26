Meditate Milwaukee Brings Awareness on New Year’s Day

× Expand Meditate Milwaukee logo

A new year offers new opportunities. A free event on Jan. 1 at the Riverside Theater, welcomes 2,450 people to join a launch of the largest collective meditation effort in Southeastern Wisconsin.

Meditation offers benefits beyond what might be considered a spiritual practice and is considered health care at this point. The Mayo clinic actually describes it as a type of Complimentary Medicine. It has the ability to produce deep relaxation and eliminate stress; physical change occurs in relation to one’s thoughts.

According to the CDC, meditation is the fastest growing health trend in America, studies have even suggested group meditation can reduce crime rates.

Traci Schwartz answered a few questions about the upcoming event. The event is free, but registration is required: meditatemilwaukee.com.

For folks new to mediation, how does it work?

Meditation isn’t stopping all thought; it’s choosing what to focus on. You choose to focus on your breath, on an object, thought, or activity, rather than all the thoughts flooding through your mind.

Meditation can be 30 seconds or 30 minutes. It’s a moment in time that you spend choosing where you put your focus…and then connecting to your breath. Those conscious breaths activate your relaxation response. This is why many people start meditating--to relax, to calm their busy, overactive mind and to alleviate anxiety. It is a way to self-regulate; it's about calming the chaos.

We can reset and restore in this process and then move forward from that place. Ideally, we would become more meditative in our everyday moments so we show up more harmoniously in life.

There are many different ways to meditate. A lot of people think it’s just sitting there quietly, which can be difficult!

That’s why we offer guided meditation at our Meditate Milwaukee events. A guide leads the participants through the meditation and into relaxation.

For someone who is interested in this event, what can they expect?

We will have live music setting the tone as everyone gets seated, the experience will start with an offering from an inspirational speaker.

Musicians will play again to open the heart, and then a meditation will be led by five different guides. The intention is to help you explore your feelings and reset, restore, and reconnect by sending love out to yourself and the community. It will conclude with more beautiful music.

So, no experience in this is needed. Just curiosity!

The energy of a roomful of folks can be pretty powerful. What would you like to accomplish with a gathering like this?

Research has also shown that meditating in a group amplifies the effect, so imagine the power of meditating together with over 2,000 people!

The body is stressed by anxious thinking and vice versa--anxious thinking creates stress in the body. It’s important to not let this develop in your being, because it eventually creates a physical and mental health burden.

We love our city and our community. We want to start off the year by connecting with one another and sending positive energy though the city and beyond.

Our vision is that Milwaukee will become known as “The City That Meditates Together”!

Other than capacity, is there a reason you chose the Riverside Theater?

When I shared our vision with Gary Witt of Pabst Theatre Group he felt aligned with our intention of coming together and has been extremely supportive in bringing this about for our community.

We also feel that the Riverside is an iconic landmark in our city and holding the 2023 Meditate Milwaukee kick-off event in this space will offer those who may not have had the opportunity to be in the space to experience it.

We also realize that sitting on the floor on a cushion is not comfortable for most people so we make sure to hold our events in a space that has chairs or seating.

How would you characterize New Year’s Days as significant to this event?

We know that people are often setting resolutions and attempting to make changes in their lives. We are looking to provide a space to really consider what that might look like for them and how they can be the best version of themselves, therefore, benefiting the entire community. We want to support setting intentions for creating new ways of being.

Meditation is universal; all are welcome. How can this event be described to someone who follows a specific religion?

Almost all forms of religion actually have some form of meditation practice. Meditation has been practiced for thousands of years.

Meditate Milwaukee aims to create an accessible form of this practice that does not conflict with religious principles. We seek to create an inclusive environment for people of all backgrounds and philosophies to come together for a common goal of creating peace starting from within.

Meditation is the way out of the maze in our minds and the stress in our bodies.