Milwaukee Film Announces Cream City Cinema Lineup

Photo: Milwaukee Film - mkefilm.org
Oriental Theatre Milwaukee
The Oriental Theatre
On Thursday, the Milwaukee Film Festival unveiled its first full program lineup for Cream City Cinema. This program category celebrates the diversity and creativity of local talent through the medium of film. The lineup includes eight feature-length films and 36 short films of different genres, ranging from true crime to comedy, music videos, experimental forms that defy genre conventions, and more.
During the festival, Cream City Cinema Jury Awards will be given to films directed by M-7 region residents. An external jury of industry members will visit Milwaukee and award at least $12,500 in cash to three films in 2023. This highlights the festival's commitment to showcasing the best of Milwaukee's filmmaking talent and supporting emerging filmmakers.
According to Cara Ogburn, the Artistic Director at Milwaukee Film, "Milwaukee Film was founded with a commitment to Milwaukee's filmmaking talent, and each year, our Cream City Cinema lineup pays back on that commitment with a lineup of films that rivals any city's local program."
This year's Cream City Cinema lineup features films that have made their premieres at renowned festivals such as Sundance, Fantastic Fest, and SXSW. There are also filmmakers and projects supported by Milwaukee Film's array of artist services and youth education programs, alongside emerging filmmakers bursting onto the scene.
One of the highly anticipated feature films in the lineup is Love & Irony, directed by John A Biesack. The film tells the story of an existential bike mechanic who discovers the universal truths and transformative powers of love. It features stunning black-and-white cinematography and cameos from all your favorite Milwaukee businesses. Love & Irony is not only a romantic comedy but also a love letter to Cream City itself.
The festival will also welcome back the team that produced Lake Michigan Monster in 2018, with the new feature Hundreds of Beavers, directed by Mike Cheslik. This 19th-century, black-and-white, no-dialogue, supernatural winter film features a drunken applejack salesman who must go from zero to hero and become North America's greatest fur trapper by defeating hundreds of beavers.
Milwaukee Film Festival's Cream City Cinema is undoubtedly an exciting program category to watch out for, with its diverse range of films and the recognition given to talented filmmakers. The festival promises to be a memorable experience for movie enthusiasts and filmmakers alike.
Cream City Cinema Lineup:
A Common Sequence, directed by Mary Helena Clark and Mike Gibisser
Beyond Human Nature, directed by Michael Neelsen
Earlybird, dir. Martin Kaszubowski
Hundreds of Beavers, directed by Mike Cheslik
Love & Irony, directed by John A Biesack
The Warm Season, directed by Janet Grillo
We Are Not Ghouls, directed by Chris James Thompson
What We're Hungry For: How Food Pantries Fed Rural Wisconsin During the Pandemic, directed by Jim Winship
Shorts:
100 Seconds to Midnight, directed by Libbey Kirchner
Body Legato, directed by Sam Drake
Clark's Revival, directed by Carl Sturgess
Coming to Small Town America, directed by Hasti Ghasemivaghar
Controlling The Change, directed by Catcher Stodola
DAKHLA, directed by Nick Leffel
Dinner Set Gang - "Are You Someplace Else?", directed by Kurt Ravenwood
Fadó, directed by Quinn Jennings
Friday Night Blind, directed by Scott Krahn, Robb Fischer
Fuzzysurf - "Sheep Shed", directed by Tommy Simms, Joe Ludwig
Grapes, directed by Sophie Hatton
Hawaiian Pizza, directed by Absatou (Touie) Jenneh Sow
Language Unknown, directed by Janelle VanderKelen
mother nature, directed by Sabrina Katie Woo
Of Wood, directed by Owen Klatte
Paralelos, directed by Paula Scalona
Parental Orbit, directed by Dara Carneol, Bernard Carneol
Patient, directed by Lori Felker
Pet World, directed by Sofia Theodore-Pierce, Grace Mitchell
Polka Time!, directed by Dick Blau
Pretty Boys, directed by Sanaa Thomas
Provenance: A letter to my daughter, directed by Li Chiao-Ping
Radium Girls Book Trailer, directed by students from Greenfield MS
RIP, directed by Carol Brandt, Erika Sorenson
Seen//Unseen, directed by T.J. Blanco
Seventeen, directed by Mira Santo Tomas
Sit Where the Light Corrupts Your Face, directed by Gillian Waldo
Split Memories, directed by Katya Ravie
Stuck Somewhere, directed by Alyssa Sue Borkowski
The False Prince Book Trailer, directed by students from Greenfield MS
The Happening, directed by Evelyn Winter
The Indicators, directed by Kurt Sensenbrenner
Tim Meets Mat, directed by Lucas Lovo
Trash Man 2: Trash Man Goes On Vacation, directed by Isabella Switalski
Unconventional: Living Life to the Max, directed by Hannah Johnson
Zayde, directed by Rachel Faye Lubar