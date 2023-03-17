Milwaukee Film Announces Cream City Cinema Lineup

× Expand Photo: Milwaukee Film - mkefilm.org Oriental Theatre Milwaukee The Oriental Theatre

On Thursday, the Milwaukee Film Festival unveiled its first full program lineup for Cream City Cinema. This program category celebrates the diversity and creativity of local talent through the medium of film. The lineup includes eight feature-length films and 36 short films of different genres, ranging from true crime to comedy, music videos, experimental forms that defy genre conventions, and more.

During the festival, Cream City Cinema Jury Awards will be given to films directed by M-7 region residents. An external jury of industry members will visit Milwaukee and award at least $12,500 in cash to three films in 2023. This highlights the festival's commitment to showcasing the best of Milwaukee's filmmaking talent and supporting emerging filmmakers.

According to Cara Ogburn, the Artistic Director at Milwaukee Film, "Milwaukee Film was founded with a commitment to Milwaukee's filmmaking talent, and each year, our Cream City Cinema lineup pays back on that commitment with a lineup of films that rivals any city's local program."

This year's Cream City Cinema lineup features films that have made their premieres at renowned festivals such as Sundance, Fantastic Fest, and SXSW. There are also filmmakers and projects supported by Milwaukee Film's array of artist services and youth education programs, alongside emerging filmmakers bursting onto the scene.

One of the highly anticipated feature films in the lineup is Love & Irony, directed by John A Biesack. The film tells the story of an existential bike mechanic who discovers the universal truths and transformative powers of love. It features stunning black-and-white cinematography and cameos from all your favorite Milwaukee businesses. Love & Irony is not only a romantic comedy but also a love letter to Cream City itself.

The festival will also welcome back the team that produced Lake Michigan Monster in 2018, with the new feature Hundreds of Beavers, directed by Mike Cheslik. This 19th-century, black-and-white, no-dialogue, supernatural winter film features a drunken applejack salesman who must go from zero to hero and become North America's greatest fur trapper by defeating hundreds of beavers.

Milwaukee Film Festival's Cream City Cinema is undoubtedly an exciting program category to watch out for, with its diverse range of films and the recognition given to talented filmmakers. The festival promises to be a memorable experience for movie enthusiasts and filmmakers alike.

Cream City Cinema Lineup:

A Common Sequence, directed by Mary Helena Clark and Mike Gibisser

Beyond Human Nature, directed by Michael Neelsen

Earlybird, dir. Martin Kaszubowski

Hundreds of Beavers, directed by Mike Cheslik

Love & Irony, directed by John A Biesack

The Warm Season, directed by Janet Grillo

We Are Not Ghouls, directed by Chris James Thompson

What We're Hungry For: How Food Pantries Fed Rural Wisconsin During the Pandemic, directed by Jim Winship

Shorts:

100 Seconds to Midnight, directed by Libbey Kirchner

Body Legato, directed by Sam Drake

Clark's Revival, directed by Carl Sturgess

Coming to Small Town America, directed by Hasti Ghasemivaghar

Controlling The Change, directed by Catcher Stodola

DAKHLA, directed by Nick Leffel

Dinner Set Gang - "Are You Someplace Else?", directed by Kurt Ravenwood

Fadó, directed by Quinn Jennings

Friday Night Blind, directed by Scott Krahn, Robb Fischer

Fuzzysurf - "Sheep Shed", directed by Tommy Simms, Joe Ludwig

Grapes, directed by Sophie Hatton

Hawaiian Pizza, directed by Absatou (Touie) Jenneh Sow

Language Unknown, directed by Janelle VanderKelen

mother nature, directed by Sabrina Katie Woo

Of Wood, directed by Owen Klatte

Paralelos, directed by Paula Scalona

Parental Orbit, directed by Dara Carneol, Bernard Carneol

Patient, directed by Lori Felker

Pet World, directed by Sofia Theodore-Pierce, Grace Mitchell

Polka Time!, directed by Dick Blau

Pretty Boys, directed by Sanaa Thomas

Provenance: A letter to my daughter, directed by Li Chiao-Ping

Radium Girls Book Trailer, directed by students from Greenfield MS

RIP, directed by Carol Brandt, Erika Sorenson

Seen//Unseen, directed by T.J. Blanco

Seventeen, directed by Mira Santo Tomas

Sit Where the Light Corrupts Your Face, directed by Gillian Waldo

Split Memories, directed by Katya Ravie

Stuck Somewhere, directed by Alyssa Sue Borkowski

The False Prince Book Trailer, directed by students from Greenfield MS

The Happening, directed by Evelyn Winter

The Indicators, directed by Kurt Sensenbrenner

Tim Meets Mat, directed by Lucas Lovo

Trash Man 2: Trash Man Goes On Vacation, directed by Isabella Switalski

Unconventional: Living Life to the Max, directed by Hannah Johnson

Zayde, directed by Rachel Faye Lubar