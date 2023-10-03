Milwaukee Jazz Institute and Edith Cocktail Bar Announce New Partnership

Photo via Edith Cocktail Bar Edith Cocktail Bar

The Milwaukee Jazz Institute and Edith Cocktail Bar have joined forces to bring live jazz music to the heart of the Theater District every Friday night throughout the month of October. The collaboration is set to intertwine refined jazz melodies with an intimate and immersive cocktail experience.

Rhondi Love, the visionary behind Edith Cocktail Bar, expressed her enthusiasm about this groundbreaking partnership: "My vision was to establish a premier cocktail bar in Milwaukee, and partnering with Milwaukee Jazz Institute will undoubtedly enhance our unique approach to the cocktail experience."

Edith Cocktail Bar draws inspiration from the speakeasies of iconic cities such as New Orleans, New York, and London, providing a warm and intimate haven for cocktail enthusiasts since its grand opening in April. Nestled in the heart of Milwaukee's theater district at 228 W. Wells Street, Edith has swiftly become an integral part of the burgeoning craft cocktail culture in the area, offering patrons a high-integrity cocktail experience seven nights a week.

Erin Davis, the managing director at Milwaukee Jazz Institute, shared her excitement: "We are delighted to collaborate with Edith Cocktail Bar. This partnership aligns seamlessly with our mission to spread the joy of jazz music. We firmly believe that the fusion of live jazz performances with Edith's elegant ambiance will create indelible memories for all our patrons."

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

The synergy between The Milwaukee Jazz Institute and Edith Cocktail Bar promises to be a beacon of cultural enrichment in Milwaukee, assuring unforgettable Friday nights filled with exquisite music and meticulously crafted cocktails.

Music lineup:

October 6 – Mark Davis

October 13 – Andrew Trim and Tim Ipsen

October 20 – Mark Davis and Clay Schaub

October 27 – Paul Silbergleit

For more information, visit the Edith Cocktail Bar website.