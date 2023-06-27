Milwaukee Milkmen to Host AAPB All-Star Game

× Expand Photo via Milwaukee Milkmen Milwaukee Milkmen

Ballpark Commons, the home of Franklin Field and the Milwaukee Milkmen, has been selected as the 2023 host for the American Association of Professional Baseball (AAPB) All-Star Game. The festivities will span two days, on July 17 and 18.

"We are extremely honored to host the AAPB All-Star game and eagerly anticipate the arrival of players and fans from across the league," said Mike Zimmerman, CEO of ROC Ventures and Owner of the Milwaukee Milkmen. "We are laying the foundation for an extraordinary two-day celebration that encompasses baseball, local brews, delectable cuisine, and even golf. This is bound to be a party that will be etched in people's memories for many summers to come."

Things will kick off with the Craft Beer and Soda Festival on July 17, starting at 5 p.m. Fans who have purchased tickets to the Home Run Derby can upgrade their tickets to gain access to the festival, where they can sample offerings from over 15 esteemed local breweries. The Home Run Derby, featuring the AAPB's most powerful sluggers swinging for the fences, will be held at 7:30 p.m.

Notable breweries participating in the festival include 1919, Badger State Brewing, Bells/New Belgium, City Lights, Dogfish Head, Eagle Park, Lake Louie, Lakefront, Leinenkugel's, Old German Beer Hall (Hofbrau Munchen), Raised Grain, Sam Adams/Dogfish, Sprecher, Stevens Point, Terrapin, and Toppling Goliath.

Young ball players are encouraged to enroll in The Rock's All-Star Experience: Skills Camp and Tournament. Youth players aged 9 to 14 will have the opportunity to undergo a skills evaluation and participate in two games at the Rock Sports Complex. Participants will receive a commemorative t-shirt, hat, and one ticket to both the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game.

Adults seeking a golfing challenge can put their skills to the test in the Par 3 Tournament at Luxe Golf Bays on July 17, beginning at 2 p.m. Registration for the tournament includes lunch and a complimentary ticket to the Home Run Derby. Special promotions will also be available at all of Ballpark Commons' renowned restaurants and bars, including the recently opened Brick Pizzeria & Ristorante, the Umbrella Bar, Hinterhof, Blend Coffee & Cocktails, and the Dog Haus Biergarten.

The two-day extravaganza will culminate with the AAPB All-Star Game, showcasing the league's top talents in a star-studded exhibition. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, at Franklin Field. Fans are encouraged to stay after the game, as the festivities conclude with a postgame fireworks display.

"Being chosen as the host for this year's game is an immense honor," Zimmerman said via statement. "This kind of event only comes around once in a while, and we wanted our celebration to reflect the true significance of the occasion. Fans of the Milkmen are already familiar with the incredible atmosphere at Ballpark Commons. Now it's time to demonstrate to everyone else that Franklin knows how to throw a great party."

Tickets for the game and all the week's events can be purchased at MilwaukeeMilkmen.com.