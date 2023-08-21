Milwaukee Ranks 8th Best for Outdoor Enthusiasts

× Expand Photo by Virginia Small Lake Park top of bluff Lake Park

In a recent study conducted by CommercialSearch, Milwaukee has secured its place among the top 10 best large cities for outdoor enthusiasts. The study analyzed various factors including ParkScore, walkability, trail miles, sports courts, and air quality to determine the most favorable destinations for outdoor lovers.

Among the cities compared, Milwaukee boasts the highest count of outdoor sports courts per 10,000 residents, with an impressive tally of more than nine sport courts per capita. This impressive figure gives ample recreational opportunities to its residents.

In terms of its miles of walking loop ratio per 10,000 residents, Milwaukee secured a commendable second place on the list. Furthermore, Milwaukee also ranked second in the country for its ratio of fitness zones per 10,000 residents among the top 10 cities. In the category of miles of trails per 10,000 residents, Milwaukee secured a respectable third place among the top cities, as well.

Overall, the majority of the top 10 large cities for outdoor enthusiasts are clustered on the east and west coasts. The pacific northwest boasts two of the finest large cities for outdoor enthusiasts, with Portland, Oregon leading the pack, particularly in terms of air quality. Washington D.C., however, led the pack as the combined winner.

Notably, iconic metropolises such as San Francisco, New York, Boston, and Chicago are at the forefront of walkability, reflecting their dedication to creating pedestrian-friendly environments. The Twin Cities metropolitan area stands out for its exceptional park systems, offering residents of Minneapolis and St. Paul ample opportunities to immerse themselves in the outdoors.

Madison secured the eighth spot for its public park system. Madison also shines with the second-highest ratio of parks per resident among smaller cities and a commendable count of nearly 17 sports courts per 10,000 residents.

As outdoor enthusiasts continue to seek vibrant urban destinations that cater to their active lifestyles, Milwaukee's ranking among the top 10 large cities underscores its commitment to providing a wide array of recreational opportunities for its residents and visitors alike.

Read the full survey results here.