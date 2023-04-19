Milwaukee Ranks High in the Midwest for Women In STEM

× Expand Image via MarianVejcik Getty Images/iStockphoto Women in STEM

Commercial real estate platform CommercialCafe has just released a new study that ranks the top U.S. cities for women working in STEM fields. The study provides a useful resource for women who are looking for the best cities to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

The study looked at 123 U.S. cities and used a refined methodology to focus on highly relevant factors such as local STEM employment and income levels and evolution for women in the sector. The goal was to identify the cities that provide the best opportunities and support for women in STEM.

According to the study, Milwaukee ranked 10th among the best Midwestern U.S. cities for women working in STEM with a total score of 6.43 points, closely behind Kansas City, Mo., which scored 6.91 points. About 32% of STEM jobs in Milwaukee were held by women, ranking closely behind Madison and Omaha, where the percentage of women in STEM was 33%.

The study also found that since 2017, women STEM workers' median income in Milwaukee grew by 16%, which marked the 4th-highest increase among the top 10 scoring cities in the Midwestern U.S. region. In 2021, Milwaukee had 4,687 women working in STEM, which added up to the 9th-largest female STEM workforce among the top 10 cities in the region. These women were earning a median income of $60,442, which ranked 7th-highest among the top 10 Midwestern U.S. cities.

Out of the 123 locations included in the study, 18 were Midwestern U.S. cities, making it the third-largest regional group in the mix, behind the Western and Southern regions of the country. On a national level, Milwaukee placed 83rd, closely behind Baton Rouge, Little Rock, Oxnard and Virginia Beach.

The study provides valuable information for women in STEM who are looking for the best cities to pursue their careers. As the field continues to constantly grow, hopefully more local ties will attract more women to the STEM workforce.

View the full study at the CommercialCafe website.