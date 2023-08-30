Milwaukee Secures 20th Spot Among Coolest Cities in North America

A recent ranking by gambling website Betway has placed Milwaukee in the 20th position among the coolest cities in North America. The criteria for being deemed a "cool" city include attributes such as vibrancy, excitement, and a lively atmosphere. With a thriving arts scene, vibrant nightlife, and a diverse population, these factors have contributed to Milwaukee's recognition on the list.

The analysis conducted by Betway encompassed multiple facets, including the art scene, nightlife, diversity, and commitment to sustainability. The city's independent businesses, creative culture, and initiatives have bolstered Milwaukee’s reputation.

Amongst the factors that helped Milwaukee score high were our brewing traditions, a final tally of 36 retail stores selling vinyl in the area, as well as 55 microbreweries, and a multitude of authentic taverns. Milwaukee was also recognized for having 102 tattoo studios and a thriving arts community.

According to the comprehensive findings, Portland clinches the top spot as the coolest city in North America, boasting an impressive total score of 3.958. Notably, Portland also takes the lead in the categories of record stores and microbreweries, outstripping its closest competitor, Seattle, by a remarkable 35%.

New York secures the second spot in the overall rankings with a commendable total score of 3.904. The city's extensive count of 99 record stores, a flourishing tattoo parlor scene, and an abundant selection of 1089 vegan restaurants propelled it to this prominent position. Predictably, Los Angeles took the third spot, boasting an index score of 3.301.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

As Milwaukee continues to develop on our existing commitments to the arts, cultural scene, and sustainability, its standing among the coolest cities is likely to evolve in the years to come. You can view the full study results here.