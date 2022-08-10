Music, Food, Culture at Milwaukee Irish Fest

× Expand Photo via Milwaukee Irish Fest Eileen Ivers

This year’s Milwaukee Irish Fest is bigger than ever, featuring more than 100 acts across 16 stages. The lineup includes familiar names from the world of Celtic music including Socks in the Frying Pan, Scythian, Eileen Ivers, The Elders, We Banjo 3, Lisa Canny and many more.

Hungry? This year’s Irish Fest features more than 35 food vendors plus cooking demonstrations all weekend long from Chef Mike Hanrahan at the Callen Celtic Kitchen. There will be more than 45 Irish and Celtic-themed shopping vendors in addition to the Cultural Area, featuring authors from Ireland, genealogy experts, presentations on historical and contemporary Ireland, workshops on learning the Irish language and more.

A new Jameson beer hall opens this year on the north end of the grounds. There will be new Jameson cocktail options and the return of the Jameson Cool Zone with Jameson slushies and Five Farms/Jameson root beer.

Irish Fest can also be experienced in an exclusive setting at the Fáilte Club VIP deck, with come and go access to a VIP upper deck that offers an elevated view of the headlining Miller Lite stage. Enjoy performances from Socks in the Frying Pan, Scythian, Red Hot Chilli Pipers (Thursday only), Dervish and more. Tickets are available at irishfest.com/tickets. Limited quantities available.

Save on Admission/How to Get in for Free

Milwaukee Irish Fest is partnering with Associated Bank this year for their Thursday Grand Hooley (a preview night of the festival). Associated Bank customers get in for free! An express festival entrance lane will be available exclusively for Associated Bank cardholders. Show your Associated Bank Mastercard or Visa credit card at the designated Mid-Gate turnstile, and you and your party will receive free entry.

Active military receive free admission each day of the fest and veterans receive free admission on Sunday; show your valid service ID at any gate ticket window to get your complimentary ticket. Irish Fest thanks you for your service!

Children 12 & under get in free and do not require a ticket for entry

College Students receive a $3 discount on admission at the gates on Friday, August 19, at any gate ticket window

View more ways to save on admission and on how to get in for free on Sunday at irishfest.com

For More Information