It probably falls short or Jerry Grillo’s dream, but next Monday, Mayor Cavalier Johnson will sign a proclamation making May 9 “My Hometown Milwaukee” Day in honor of Grillo’s song.

I’ve been tracking the jazzy number by the Milwaukee singer since its first release on YouTube in 2019. I wrote about it again March, when Grillo rereleased the song, whose lyric extolls “a museum with wings and so many things.” Namechecked are Summerfest, the Bucks, the Brewers and the Hop as well as the ease of traveling from one end of town to the other. shepherdexpress.com/culture/happening-now/is-milwaukee-ready-for-an-official-hometown-song

Whether or not it serves our city’s official anthem, Grillo hopes “My Hometown Milwaukee” will become the city’s “theme song,” heard at sports events, festivals or anywhere people gather. As his new press release puts it, “With residents singing along and tapping their toes, Jerry Grillo remains optimistic about the future.”