North Shore Bank Dog Days of Summer Returns

North Shore Bank announced that it is set to host its second Dog Days of Summer event, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The event will take place at the North End branch located at 510 E. Pleasant St.

Teaming up with local organizations, North Shore Bank will present a day filled with pup-friendly activities, with everything from puppy pools to treats and agility adventures. Complimentary "Pup Pops" will be provided by Pete's Pops, with additional human popsicles available for purchase. West Allis Zoom Room will offer an interactive obstacle course designed for pups to navigate with twists and turns.

"We're thrilled to extend a warm welcome to our furry companions and their human counterparts at our Dog Days of Summer event. This occasion promises enjoyable ways for members of the community to connect," stated Cristen Baumann, Vice President and District Manager at North Shore Bank. "As summer draws to a close, we invite everyone to seize the opportunity and join us for The Dog Day of Summer event, where our focus remains on fostering community togetherness and spreading positivity."

The Wisconsin Humane Society is set to be part of the event, sharing information on fostering, adopting, and volunteering. Additionally, North Shore Bank will be collecting donations based on the nonprofit's wish list, to help provide materials for the Humane Society. Notably, representatives from the Downtown Milwaukee Dog Park, a future dog park located beneath I-794, will also be present to share information on this upcoming community space.

Registration for this free event is open to the public and can be completed here. It's important to note that dogs in attendance must be leashed throughout the event to ensure the safety and enjoyment of all participants.