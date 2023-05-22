Pabst Theater Group Relocates The Back Room @ Colectivo

× Expand Photo by Jordan Taylor Anaya Sleepy Gaucho at The Back Room at Colectivo Sleepy Gaucho at The Back Room at Colectivo

The Pabst Theater Group announced on Monday the finalization of a deal to acquire a commercial building located at 1818 N. Farwell Avenue. The long-vacant property will be transformed into a state-of-the-art music venue and wedding facility, catering to the city's thriving arts and entertainment scene.

The Pabst Theater Group's new venture will be situated in the vibrant East Side neighborhood, just a stone's throw away from their current venue, the Back Room @ Colectivo. As part of this expansion, the Back Room @ Colectivo is set to close its doors by the end of 2023, making way for the forthcoming Farwell Avenue venue, which is scheduled to open its doors in 2024.

Expressing gratitude for their longstanding partnership with Colectivo Coffee, Gary Witt, President and CEO of the Pabst Theater Group, shared his excitement about the new project. "The Back Room itself came about serendipitously, as we and our friends at Colectivo recognized the need to provide a platform for emerging artists and smaller bands. Over the years, it has become a catalyst for the growth of the Milwaukee club scene, supporting similar venues and nurturing local talent. We are thrilled to build on this momentum by curating a space that caters to the needs of our audience and community while contributing to the remarkable development happening on Farwell Avenue, including the addition of a new hotel."

The building currently houses three restaurants, which will continue to operate as tenants. The unused portion of the property that will be transformed into the venue has remained dormant for more than four years. Originally intended for weddings and events, the space never realized its intended purpose under the ownership of New Land Development.

To enhance the artist experience, the new venue will feature improved accommodations, reminiscent of other Pabst Theater Group backstage areas. Collaborating with The Kubala Washatko Architects, the Pabst Theater Group also plans to enhance the building's façade. In addition, a digital ordering system will allow concertgoers to have food from the building's restaurants delivered to them.

In line with the Pabst Theater Group's commitment to inclusivity, the new venue will be open to all ages. The group aims to create positive opportunities for young people to engage with their community and enjoy live performances by their favorite local bands. These venues play a vital role in the development of Milwaukee's music scene, as local bands like Scam Likely have attested. The band stated, "The Back Room @ Colectivo gave us a chance to showcase our talent on a grand scale. It marked an important step towards establishing our band's credibility within the music industry. Working with venues that nurture local talent and treat us with the same importance as national acts has been instrumental in our growth and the overall expansion of Milwaukee's music scene."

While The Back Room @ Colectivo has become a key platform for both local musicians and internationally touring artists to develop their careers in the Milwaukee market. Notable acts such as Lovejoy and Mitski have graced its stage, eventually selling out larger venues like the Riverside Theater and Miller High Life Theatre. With the new customizable space, the Pabst Theater Group is poised to continue providing a vital platform for Milwaukee musicians, while also elevating the audience and artist experience to new heights.