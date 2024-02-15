Party at the Harley-Davidson Museum

× Expand Photo courtesy Harley-Davidson Mama Tried motorcycle show 2023

Mark your calendars as we gear up for Mama Tried Motorcycle Show weekend with an epic pre-party Thursday, Feb. 22. From 5 to 9 p.m., join the Harley-Davidson Museum for an unforgettable evening of thrills and spills as we fight off the chills.

Hang out with Flat Out Friday racers and the Mama Tried Motorcycle Show builders, and catch outdoor boonie bike races within the Motorcycle Plaza. Head up to Rumble to shop the H-D® Factory Outlet Sale with DJ Joey Hollywood laying down the beats and The Skin Museum providing fresh ink. There will be drink specials at MOTOR® Bar & Restaurant and Can Room all night long.

As you revel in the festivities, don't miss the chance to explore our newest exhibit, “Mama Tried: Bringing it Together.”

We’re also offering a free shuttle from the H-D Museum to The Rave for the Mama Tried Motorcycle Show on Saturday, Feb. 24 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. For more information, visit harley-davidson.com/us/en/museum/explore/events.html.