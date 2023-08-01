Potawatomi Casino Hotel Opens Rock & Brews Restaurant Featuring KISS

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Rock & Brews

Potawatomi Casino Hotel unveiled its latest addition to their $190 million renovation, with the ribbon cutting of Rock & Brews restaurant, a joint venture with Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons of Kiss. The restaurant officially opened its doors to the public on Tuesday morning, with Simmons and Stanley on hand to do the honors.

With 6,000 square feet of nearly wall-to-wall rock and roll imagery, Rock & Brews is designed to accommodate up to 200 guests, offering both regular seating and private dining capabilities. The venue boasts 48 taps, featuring a selection of the domestic and import beers, including the Sprecher products. Rock & Brews also features a stage with plans to host regular live music, and KISS tribute band PRISS followed Tuesday’s ribbon cutting.

Rock & Brews’ menu is curated by Executive Chef Ben Jones. Dishes include the Rock'n Hot Chick Wings, Alice Cooper Poison Burger, and the Demon Chicken Sandwich, named after the alter ego of the KISS frontman. Images of everyone from Bob Marley to Rick Nielsen line the walls, including a guitar sculpture bearing the names of Milwaukee’s Violent Femmes.

“We’re surrounded by the people that made up the soundtrack of all of our lives” said Simmons. “I don’t care who your favorite band is, they’re up here.”

“I think everyone will have to acknowledge the wow factor of this place” said Stanley. “This is something really special. I think we’ve raised the bar, even for ourselves, and I think the people of Milwaukee will be proud to come here and make this their own.”

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Rock & Brews Opening

In addition to Tuesday’s opening, the band will play a show in Crandon, Wisconsin next month. The town is home to the Forest County Potawatomi, who were in attendance for the special event on Tuesday as well.

“There’s no roof, but we might have to warn some low-flying planes to stay away” joked Simmons.

Chairman James A. Crawford of the Forest County Potawatomi Community expressed his pride in the tribe's role in bringing entertainment to the Milwaukee community for over three decades. He also emphasized the exciting prospect of further strengthening the business and entertainment relationship with Paul and Gene, building on the success of their partnership.

Looking ahead, the Potawatomi Casino Hotel has more in store. The renovation plan, announced last year, includes four additional gaming areas and an extravagant $15 million VIP room catering to diamond-level players. The VIP room will feature a show kitchen, an entertainment stage, and high-limit gaming tables, making for a top-tier gaming experience.

Potawatomi CEO Dominic Ortiz expressed his enthusiasm for the ongoing transformation and hinted at even bigger things to come. "You think 2023 looks great, wait until you see what Potawatomi has in store for Milwaukee in 2024," Ortiz said, teasing the exciting future that awaits the city.

For more about Rock & Brews, visit the Potawatomi Casino Hotel website.