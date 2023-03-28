Radio Milwaukee Announces ‘State Of Sound’ Concerts

× Expand Image via Radio Milwaukee State Of Sound

On Monday afternoon, Radio Milwaukee announced the revival of their weekly concert series under a new name, State of Sound. The new name of the former 414 Live series signifies their aim to showcase talent from all over the state while prioritizing artists from southeastern Wisconsin.

The first concert of the new series will take place on April 6 at the station's Walker's Point studios, located at 220 E. Pittsburgh Ave. The double bill will feature rapper NilexNile, and Holy Pinto, an indie-pop group from Milwaukee by way of Canterbury, England.

For the remainder of April, the station will feature other talented artists, such as power pop band Diet Lite, Americana singer-songwriter Trapper Schoepp, and Felix Ramsey, a singer-songwriter with alternative and R&B inspiration.

Doors for each show will open at 5 p.m., with music starting at 5:30 p.m. All concerts and interviews will be family-friendly, and broadcasted live on 88.9FM, RadioMilwaukee.org, and the Radio Milwaukee mobile app.

In addition to musical performances and interview conversations, "State of Sound" will collaborate with community partners for each event. On April 6, Radio Milwaukee will welcome Leaders Igniting Transformation, and on April 13, they will welcome Girls Rock MKE.

State of Sound is a fantastic opportunity for Milwaukee residents and visitors to enjoy talented musicians from all over the state. It also provides a platform for local artists to showcase their skills and potentially gain more recognition.

Learn more about State of Sound at the Radio Milwaukee website.