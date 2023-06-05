Radio Milwaukee to Host HYFIN Anti-Gala

× Expand HYFIN logo

Radio Milwaukee has announced plans to host a new event, the HYFIN Anti-Gala, taking place on Thursday, August 3. The Anti-Gala aims to support the station's Urban Alternative channel HYFIN (WYMS-88.9FM HD2) and will feature performances by Madison McFerrin and Silas Short. The event will be held at the Marcus Performing Arts Center, promising a night of fashion, entertainment, and recognition.

“We are excited to be hosting a one-of-a-kind experience for Milwaukee’s creative and innovative Black community,” said HYFIN Program Director Tarik Moody via statement. “Currently, events like the HYFIN Anti-Gala are missing in our city and the community is left to travel elsewhere or go without. HYFIN is committed to connecting and celebrating the culture through events like this.”

The HYFIN Anti-Gala will be co-chaired by Gary Witt, CEO of Pabst Theater Group, and Chauntel McKenzie, founder and principal strategist of The PowHER Network.

"We have an opportunity, through HYFIN, to lift up the Black community,” said Witt via statement. “We can do that by celebrating our young professionals and the work they are doing to make Milwaukee a better place to live, work, and play.”

The dress code for the event encourages attendees to embrace comfort and boldness, inviting them to express their true selves. Chef Jason Alston from Heaven's Table will curate a plated dinner, while the nationally recognized Edessa Fashion School will showcase its designs on the runway. The Anti-Gala will also include an awards ceremony to honor local innovators and trailblazers.

Following the dinner, guests will be treated to performances by HYPHIN artists Madison McFerrin and Silas Short. McFerrin, a genre-bending soul and R&B artist known for her unique "soul-appella" sound, is a talented singer, songwriter, and producer. She hails from a musical family, with her father being jazz vocalist Bobby McFerrin and her grandfather, Robert McFerrin, Sr., recognized as the first Black man to perform at the Metropolitan Opera.

Milwaukee-born Silas Short, signed to Stones Throw Records, blends soul and classic R&B influences in his own music. His debut EP, Drawing, masterfully merges the multiplicity of his identity.

Tickets and tables for the HYFIN Anti-Gala will go on sale on Wednesday, June 7 at 10 a.m., with a special pre-sale available for Radio Milwaukee and HYFIN FAM members starting on Tuesday, June 6 at 10 a.m. For more, visit the Radio Milwaukee website.