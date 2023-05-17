Rainbow Summer Returns to Marcus Performing Arts Center

× Expand Image via Milwaukee Downtown Evanescent

Downtown Milwaukee is gearing up to welcome a captivating new art installation and a series of live performances at the Marcus Performing Arts Center outdoor Grounds. Rainbow Summer is set to return for 2023 with “Highlight” featuring Evanescent. A collaborative effort between the Marcus Performing Arts Center and Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 promises to immerse visitors in a world of art and culture from July 18 to 22.

The centerpiece of this year’s event will be the internationally acclaimed installation "Evanescent" by Atelier Sisu. Building on the success of last year's "Lightfield" by HYBYCOZO, which transformed Cathedral Square Park into a mesmerizing art installation, "Evanescent" will showcase a blend of art and architecture on a grand scale. The larger-than-life "art-chitecture" structures will leave viewers in awe as they interact with this temporary masterpiece.

The installation and festivities are not just about visual art, however. Rainbow Summer will also provide a stage for local and regional artists to shine. Each evening, starting at 7 p.m., the event will feature free public performances accompanied by live music. Attendees can also explore vendor markets, enjoy delicious offerings from food trucks, and engage in various family-friendly activities throughout the week. A special Family Night has been planned for Saturday, July 22, with festivities commencing at 6 p.m. The organizers will unveil the lineup of Milwaukee artists in the weeks leading up to the event.

Jared Duymovic, MPAC vice president of programming and engagement, expressed his excitement about the partnership with Milwaukee Downtown, stating, "We are elated to expand on our partnership with Milwaukee Downtown to bring this world-renowned installation to our community alongside a diverse selection of musical artists for Rainbow Summer: Highlight featuring Evanescent. This is the first large-scale public activation of our newly renovated outdoor space, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to enjoy and experience this exciting summer event."

Evanescent, designed by Atelier Sisu, is a massive installation comprising of three sets of four bubbles, covering over 1,400 square yards of the MPAC outdoor grounds. The interactive nature is sure to create several social media-worthy moments this summer, enticing visitors to engage with the artwork and capture lasting memories. Atelier Sisu, led by Peruvian sculptor and industrial designer Renzo B. Larriviere and spatial architect and artist Zara Pasfield, has earned acclaim for their innovative approach to spatial experiences.

Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21, emphasized the significance of "Evanescent" by Atelier Sisu for downtown Milwaukee. She said, "'Evanescent' by Atelier Sisu will be the premier public art installation this summer in downtown Milwaukee, and undoubtedly a highlight for everyone's Instagram feed. We're proud to partner with the Marcus Performing Arts Center to bring even more public programming to downtown's communal spaces this summer."

The concept behind "Evanescent" is as captivating as the installation itself. Atelier Sisu drew inspiration from the COVID-19 pandemic, during which the world seemingly halted, and the once taken-for-granted aspects of life began to vanish. Through the metaphor of a bubble, "Evanescent" represents the fleeting and ephemeral nature of existence. By day, the installation showcases a color-reflecting dichroic film that interacts with sunlight, creating a captivating display of rainbows and unique perspectives from every angle.

For more about Rainbow Summer: Highlight, visit the Marcus Performing Arts Center website.