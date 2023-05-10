Riverwalk Commons Concert Series Announces 2023 Lineup

× Expand Photo Credit: Jabolins (Flickr CC)

The Riverwalk Commons Concert Series is set to return this summer, as the Milwaukee Public Market announced on Tuesday. The outdoor music series will take place under the 794 freeway and is presented by Beer Capitol. Starting on Tuesday, June 20, the series will feature music performances from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on eight dates throughout the summer. The concerts will take place at Riverwalk Commons, located at 423 N. Water Street, across from the public market and adjacent to the Milwaukee River.

The Tuesday night concert series will also feature a pre-performance happy hour with beverage specials from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. each night. Local musicians such as Joe Wray, Evan Christian, The Panoptics, and other favorites will be featured in the series. Admission for the event will be free, and popular food trucks and purveyors will also be present.

Paul Schwartz, executive director of the Public Market and Business Improvement District #2, stated that "Activating the spaces under the freeway has been a key focus for us as we work with our partners to create a public space for both outdoor recreation and entertainment." Schwartz also highlighted the success of last year's Riverwalk Commons Concert Series and expressed excitement for expanding it to eight dates this year.

In addition to the concerts, attendees can enjoy the seasonal outdoor vendor, Draft & Vessel, with its RK’d van, a 1969 van that offers tapped beer and craft cocktails on one side and a retro gaming arcade on the other.

The public market, Milwaukee Downtown, and Business Improvement District #2 have focused on activating under-freeway spaces and enhancing public enjoyment of these parcels. Last summer, pickleball courts were unveiled on the south portion of the space to kick off its public activation.

2023 Riverwalk Commons Concert Series Lineup:

Tuesday, June 20: The Panoptics

Tuesday, July 11: Joe Wray

Tuesday, July 18: Evan Christian

Tuesday, August 1: Learning To Fly – A Tribute to Tom Petty

Tuesday, August 15: DJ Shawna

Tuesday, August 29: Rob Knapp & the Soul Patrol

Tuesday, September 12: Trapper Schoepp

Tuesday, September 26: Radio, Radio

For more information about the concert series, visit the Milwaukee Public Market website.