Sculpture Milwaukee Announces Sculpture Milwaukee Celebration Week

Sculpture Milwaukee has announced its plans for an upcoming Sculpture Milwaukee Celebration Week, set to take place from June 26 to June 30. The week-long series of events will be held throughout downtown Milwaukee, commemorating the opening of the highly anticipated exhibition, "Actual Fractals, Act I," curated by John Riepenhoff, as well as the extended display of "Nature Doesn't Know About Us," curated by Ugo Rondinone, and the launch of the 2023 programming season.

An array of community organizations and businesses, including Roll Train, Betty Brinn Children's Museum, The Avenue, and Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel, are scheduled to participate in this annual public celebration of Sculpture Milwaukee. These partner organizations will offer various hands-on activities that celebrate the annual public art display.

On Monday, June 26, the festivities kick off with a free public roller skating session at Red Arrow Park from 5-8 p.m. Attendees can enjoy performances by Roll Train and indulge in refreshments from vendors such as Goody Gourmet, Pete's Pops, and Starbucks. Additionally, special appearances from Betty Brinn's Wonder Wagon and more will add to the excitement.

Tuesday, June 27 will feature a special presentation at the World Affairs Seminar (WAS). This week-long gathering of high-school students from around the world, held annually at Carroll University, will host a discussion titled "The Economic Impact of Public Art: Good for Milwaukee and Good for your Business." Following the seminar, Sculpture Milwaukee Business Members are invited to a cocktail reception featuring an exclusive conversation with Steve Marcus, the founder of Sculpture Milwaukee, and retired board chair of Marcus Corporation.

On Wednesday, June 28, the Sculpture Milwaukee staff will be available at The Avenue, located next to the Dear Nature exhibition, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors will have the opportunity to learn more about the Dear Nature exhibition, sign up for a discounted Sculpture Milwaukee membership, and enter a variety of prize giveaways, including a chance to win a free one-night stay at Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel.

"Sculpture Milwaukee Week is more than a celebration of extraordinary public art; it's a celebration of community," said Brian Schupper, Executive Director of Sculpture Milwaukee. "Through world-class contemporary sculptures and diverse artists and audiences, this week-long series of events is an invitation to the entire community to celebrate and reflect on what makes Milwaukee such a vibrant and dynamic city."

During the week-long celebration, individual Sculpture Milwaukee memberships, which are usually priced at $29, will be available for only $10. Additionally, the first 100 new members will receive a 50% discount on a 30-day pass with Bublr Bikes and will have the opportunity to win various daily prizes. Sculpture Milwaukee will also run a five-day social media campaign, allowing members to enter for a chance to win a free one-hotel stay.

Wayne Morgan, Sculpture Milwaukee Board Chair, added, "This week-long event is an opportunity to celebrate something special in the Milwaukee community, recognizing seven years of increasing cultural and economic impact downtown. We encourage everyone to join us in celebrating the diversity and talent of the artists, team, and community that bring this globally unique exhibition of world-class art to the streets of downtown Milwaukee every year to be enjoyed and appreciated by all."

The 2023 exhibition, "Actual Fractals, Act I," curated by John Riepenhoff, will be on view starting June 30, and will continue until October 2024. Additionally, "Nature Doesn't Know About Us," guest curated by Ugo Rondinone, and "Dear Nature," featuring student and faculty works from Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design, Milwaukee School of Engineering, UW-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts, and UW-Milwaukee School of Architecture and Urban Planning, will be available for viewing until October 2023.

For more information, visit the Sculpture Milwaukee website.