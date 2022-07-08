Seeing Racine in the Summertime

× Expand Photo courtesy Reefpoint Marina Reefpoint Marina Racine drone shot Reefpoint Marina, Racine

The Midwest is widely known for its crisp autumns and long winters. The region likes to celebrate these seasons in their own unique ways as well. Downtown Chicago proudly displays Christmas decorations on every corner while Green Bay celebrates the Packers in every way you can imagine. The City of Racine has their own traditions for the seasons. The annual holiday parade in November and “Party on the Pavement” in September mark the transition into autumn.

The most celebrated season in Racine is Summer. The city offers a slew of events with everything from taco trucks to salmon fishing. The Fourth of July parade draws tens of thousands as do the fireworks on North Beach. In addition, there are a variety of activities for families and visitors that are suitable for every type of summer weather.

To start with, there’s the Racine Zoo open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The zoo has a variety of animals from all over the world such as the endearing fennec foxes from the deserts of North Africa and the acrobatic South American spider monkeys. A particular highlight is watching the two giraffes roaming for leaves against a suburban backdrop. There’s also a petting zoo where children can pet llamas, visit goats, and encounter parakeets. The zoo also holds events for adults and families including the “Animal Crackers” jazz showcase during the months of July and August. Children under two and younger can gain admittance for free, while tickets for adults are $11 and tickets for children under 15 are $9.

On the Waterfront

For those who want physical activity or to lounge in the sun, the North Beach is your destination. Regarded as the top family beach in Wisconsin, North Beach is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and features volleyball nets, lounge chairs, and the “Kid’s Cove” children’s playground. A taco stand decorated with a mosaic art mural offers tacos along with candy, soft drinks, water and “walking tacos” (with Fritos, cheese, and taco meat inside a Fritos bag). Come early to beat the crowds.

Boaters will find marinas in the beautiful downtown lakefront. The Reefpoint Marina has accommodations for boats and Anchors Away sells essential sailing supplies. Two public hot tubs and a heated outdoor pool have a lovely view of Lake Michigan. For barbecue fans, the nearby Reefpoint Brew House has a wide selection of steaks, ribs and fish along with live music Friday and Saturday nights from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. The lunch and brunch crowd are also treated to concerts on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. It’s also place to take a break for commercial fishermen as well.

× Expand Photo: Racine Family YMCA - Facebook SC Johnson Aquatic Center, Racine SC Johnson Aquatic Center, Racine

If the beach is too crowded or children want more water activity, Racine also has its own impressive water park. The SC Johnson Aquatic Center, located in Pritchard Park and operated by the YMCA, is a colorful adventure park with slides, pools and a small playground. During the summer the park is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday with a late opening at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Daily admittance for families is $20 for non-Racine residents while a season pass is $99.

Arts and Culture

Outdoor attractions for patrons of the arts include the Racine Art Guild’s annual Starving Artist Fair, Sunday, August 7, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the historic grounds of the Dekoven Center. Surrounded by beautiful Victorian architecture, the fair has a variety of crafts and paintings for sale along with treats such as kettle corn, various flavors of nuts and shrimp tacos. Visitors can also enjoy live music and participate in auctions. Proceeds from sales go to the Racine Art Guild’s local student scholarship fund, a great cause!

Racine also has plenty of indoor activities for rainy or sunny summer days. There’s a wide assortment of museums and theaters for visitors to spend an afternoon. The Racine Heritage Museum is an excellent place to explore the city’s stories of immigrant communities, sports stars and even marching bands. The most poignant exhibit tells the harrowing story of Joshua Glover, a slave who escaped to Canada with the help of Racine abolitionists. Another popular attraction is the museum’s mummy, “Malty,” purchased by William Horlick Jr, the inventor of malted milk, in 1902. The museum is open on weekdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and noon to 3 PM on Sunday.

× Expand Photo by Jon Bolton, courtesy Racine Art Museum Racine Art Museum exterior Racine Art Museum

Also worth visiting is the Racine Art Museum. Built in 2001, RAM holds the largest contemporary crafts collection in the United States with 9500 pieces. Current exhibitions include “In the Round,” a vast collection of unique pottery and sculptures from around the world, and “Playful/Pensive,” a tribute to thought provoking art presented through a playful lens. The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday noon to 4 p.m. Admission of $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and students.

The newest gallery in town is the Mahogany Gallery in uptown Racine. Established by artist and activist Scott Terry, this gallery promotes activism along with showcasing groundbreaking African American Art. The gallery is open Thursday through Saturday noon to 6 p.m. and exhibits art that is stunning and carries messages important to us all.

A great way to spend a summer evening is attending Racine’s most popular theater, The Racine Theatre Guild. This summer, the theater will host the Stephen Sondheim fantasy Into the Woods from July 15 to July 31. A staple of the musical canon since 1986, Into the Woods is a harrowing tale of family dynamics, folklore and curses. The eerie atmosphere and strong sense of drama should bring an autumnal breeze to midsummer. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $15 for students. There will also be value nights with tickets at $3 off from regular prices.

Something for Everyone

Racine will be an especially exciting destination this summer with the arrival of two new events. The first is the Racine Harbor Market in Monument Square 4:30-7:30 p.m. on the last Thursday of each summer month. Inspired by the neighboring Kenosha Harbor Market, this event will introduce people to the variety of cuisines and businesses within the community. It is an excellent opportunity for visitors to meet new people and experience diverse cultures.

There is also the Racine Public Library’s 125th anniversary block party on July 16 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The library provides multiple services to the community, including tax assistance, youth clubs, and many other programs. This event will celebrate and introduce many to a beloved and vibrant community institution.

Racine is a diverse city with something for everyone. The people here are proud to display the town’s working-class history alongside spaces of cultural expression. The places written about here exemplify the town’s attributes of generosity, culture and diversity. With its balance of tradition and taste, Racine is a Southeastern Wisconsin gem of summertime pleasure.