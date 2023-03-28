Summer Soulstice Music Festival Announces 2023 Date

On Tuesday, the East Side Business Improvement District has announced that it will be holding the Summer Soulstice Music Festival on Saturday, June 17th, in partnership with the City of Milwaukee. The ESBID is a vital partner in the City's efforts to promote the development of robust businesses and communities on the East Side of Milwaukee District BID.

David Smulyan, the Executive Director of the East Side, stated that last year's event was a massive success, with over 40 retail and arts and craft vendors, 14 fantastic bands, and thousands of festival-goers who enjoyed the vibrant East Side, sampled the food, listened to the music, and visited nearby businesses.

According to Smulyan, this year's festival promises to be even better than last year's. The festival's musical talent booking agent, Jayk Burczyk, is currently talking to an incredible array of bands and is thrilled about the possibilities for this year. The festival organizers are aiming to announce the bands that will perform at the festival by late April.

The festival's footprint will be similar to last year, with activities taking place on Kenilworth Place and Ivanhoe Place as well as in Black Cat Alley. The festival will feature three stages, including one dedicated to smaller musical acts and other forms of entertainment, and a full day of DJs and dancing in Black Cat Alley. In addition to the music, the festival will continue to offer a wide variety of food, retail, and arts and craft vendors, as well as some activities such as rock climbing.

The Summer Soulstice Music Festival is one of the largest free music festivals in Milwaukee and promises to be a highlight of the summer season. It is an excellent opportunity to celebrate the East Side's thriving music and arts scene and support local businesses. Make sure to mark June 17th on your calendar and join the thousands of festival-goers on the East Side.

For more information, visit the East Side BID website.