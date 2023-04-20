Summerfest Announces 55th Anniversary Promotions

Summerfest is celebrating its 55th anniversary this year with a host of activities and promotions. On Thursday, the festival announced a variety of ways for fans to take part in this iconic celebration leading up to the main event.

From April 28, 2023, which is 55 days prior to Summerfest, the festival will be hosting a range of promotions and activities to commemorate the milestone year.

Among the activities is a partnership with Aurora Health Care to welcome newborns born on April 28, 2023, across Wisconsin with a "Little Rockstar" swaddle and hat. Families of the newborns will also receive Summerfest general admission tickets to attend the festival this summer.

Summerfest is also partnering with various record stores in Wisconsin and Illinois for National Record Store Day on April 22, and will give away Summerfest tickets in the area as part of the promotion. On April 28, Briggs & Stratton, United Way, and Summerfest will host a supply drive for Mary Lou's Closet, and the first 1,500 people who donate new socks, deodorant, and/or feminine hygiene products with a total minimum value of $10 will receive one free Summerfest general admission ticket.

Other activities and promotions include a Miller Brewery Tour ticket giveaway and Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport ticket giveaway on April 28, a Cousins Subs Big Gig Giveaway on May 18, a giveaway at the Milwaukee Night Market on June 14, and a Summerfest Happy Hour each day of the festival from 4-5 p.m., where select Miller products will be only $5.50. There will also be an opening day celebration, where the first 10,000 fans will receive a commemorative Summerfest 55 hat.

This year’s Summerfest takes place over three weekends, Thursday-Saturday from June 24 to July 8. For more information on all of the festival’s promotions, visit the Summerfest website.