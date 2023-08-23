The Hop's L Line Extension to Launch Limited Preview Service

× Expand Photo Courtesy of The Hop

The L Line of The Hop is set to launch its first new route extension on Sunday, October 29, offering a limited preview service. Commuters and residents alike will have the chance to experience the city's new streetcar route on Sundays between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. This preview phase, designed to acquaint the public with the L Line's features, will run while construction activities persist at the Couture development and transit plaza.

During the preview period, the L Line will operate a figure-eight pattern, connecting existing streetcar stations along the Milwaukee/Broadway corridor to three new stops on a fresh spur leading to Milwaukee's lakefront. The expansion, covering nearly 2 miles, has been made possible in part by a Federal TIGER grant awarded to the City of Milwaukee in 2015.

Though the city is excited to offer this early glimpse of the L Line, the Lakefront Hop station within the Couture's transit plaza will remain closed due to ongoing construction efforts at the site.

Jerrel Kruschke, Milwaukee Commissioner of Public Works, emphasized the importance of this preview phase. "We recognize the city's anticipation for the opening of the L Line," Kruschke said. "This opportunity to provide preview service will be invaluable in allowing the city to become familiar with the new route and its integration with the existing M Line. Additionally, it will allow us to refine the service ahead of an exciting summer in Milwaukee next year."

The new L Line will run independently from the M Line, with a single streetcar operating along the route. It will offer service every 20 minutes, connecting various stations, including existing stops such as Wisconsin Avenue, City Hall, and the Historic Third Ward stops. Three new stations will be introduced on the intersections of Michigan Avenue and Jackson Street, Clybourn Street at Jefferson Street, and eventually the Lakefront within the Couture transit plaza. Passengers will have the option to transfer between the M and L Lines at any of the overlapping stations.

Though the Lakefront station is undoubtedly the highlight of the extension, the current construction activity at the site, including the utilization of an overhead crane, coupled with ongoing infrastructure enhancements on the surrounding streets, renders the platform unsafe for pedestrian use in the immediate future.

The preview period will also offer a unique opportunity for people to catch a glimpse of the Couture construction site, as the streetcar traverses the transit plaza. Full service along the L Line is expected to begin in Spring 2024, contingent on the issuance of lower-level occupancy permits for the Couture development. This extension is set to be a transformative milestone for The Hop, now able to connect key Milwaukee destinations including Henry Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee Art Museum, Discovery World, Veterans Park, and the vibrant downtown lakefront.

For more information, visit The Hop website.