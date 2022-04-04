Wacky Aircraft Needed for Red Bull Flugtag

× Expand Photo: Red Bull redbull.com Red Bull Flugtag Red Bull Flugtag

Engineering and aviation enthusiasts will get a chance to unleash their creativity, along with their inner daredevil, at the Red Bull Flugtag competition July 16 at Veterans Park.

The competition, which takes its name from the German word for “flying day,” will be the popular energy drink company’s first of its kind held in the Midwest.

Held in 50 countries including Austria, Sweden and Portugal almost every year for 25 years and attracting nine million spectators to date, the Flugtag competition stipulates that its teams build their own aircrafts—the wackier, the better.

On July 16 in front of nearly 40,000 viewers, teams of up to five pilots will launch these ingenious aircrafts off a 27-foot-tall flight deck overlooking Lake Michigan. Past winning Flugtag designs have included the Snoop Dogg House at a San Francisco competition in 2003.

Aircrafts will be judged based on design, flight distance and performance. Contest winners will be chosen by a group of Wisconsin celebrities and athletes, including former Green Bay Packers receiver Donald Driver; JMatt, a TikTok content creator and host of HashtagMKE; and Nick Lorenz, a Kenosha-based Red Bull Snocross Athlete.

“It’s great to see more attention being put on the City of Milwaukee, and RedBull bringing Flugtag to Veterans Park will continue to do just that,” JMatt said. “From the videos online of human-powered flying contraptions plummeting into the water below in epic fashion, it’s easy to see why Red Bull Flugtag has become so popular around the world in the last few decades. I’m really curious about what the teams will come up with—will they go for distance or entertainment, or manage to merge the two?”

The deadline to enter the competition is 5 p.m., April 25. For more information, rules and safety regulations, visit redbull.com/flugtagmilwaukee.